Strike action at Glasgow Airport during the summer holidays has been averted after new pay deals were reached.

Unite the Union said that nearly 400 workers employed by ICTS and Menzies Aviation have backed new pay offers.

The deals have averted the threat of strike action at Glasgow Airport during the summer holidays.

Elsewhere workers at Aberdeen airport are being balloted for strike action, though some disputes there have been resolved.

Earlier this year Unite members at Glasgow Airport backed strike action which could have coincided with the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games which are being held in the city from July 23 to August 2.

Carrie Donoghue, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite is pleased to have delivered two pay deals covering Menzies Aviation and ICTS workers based at Glasgow airport.

“The resolution of these disputes removes the threat of strike action at Glasgow Airport and ensures that no disruption happens during the extremely busy summer period.”

Unite said that around 230 ICTS workers at Glasgow airport who deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights have backed a two-year pay deal.

This year’s deal includes a 5% increase in basic pay and shift allowances backdated to January 1 with a one-off bank holiday included in this year’s agreement.

Next year they will receive the RPI inflation rate plus 1% in basic and shift pay alongside a boost to terms and conditions from January 1.

Meanwhile, around 160 ground services crew employed by Menzies Aviation at Glasgow will receive a 4.4% increase backdated to January, and then from July 1 a minimum pay increase of 5% rising to 11.1% for some workers.

Unite said the one-year pay deal covers Menzies dispatchers, controllers, allocators and airside agents.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Hundreds of frontline workers at Glasgow airport have secured vastly improved pay deals.”

In Aberdeen, Unite said it had secured deals for ICTS central search and Aberdeen Airport Limited workers after the threat of strike action.

However an industrial action ballot involving ICTS HBS security staff at Aberdeen airport remains open and will close on June 17.

At Edinburgh Airport around 370 workers employed by Edinburgh Airport Limited last month backed strike action over a pay dispute.

Edinburgh Airport said that the situation was resolved at Acas a couple of weeks ago and the pay deal was ratified last week which it said has averted strike action.

Unite has been approached for comment.