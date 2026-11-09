The average motor insurance claim in the third quarter of this year was sitting at just under £5,000, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The average claim in the third quarter came to £4,900, marking a 1% annual increase.

The average claim for replacing or repairing a windscreen was £298 in the third quarter, which was a 9% annual increase.

The ABI said that motor insurers paid out £3.2 billion to support road users in the third quarter of 2026, which was the same as a record figure recorded in the second quarter and 8% higher than the same period last year.

The average motor insurance premium fell slightly to £562 in the third quarter, which was £11 or 2% higher than the same period in 2025.

The ABI said this is a below-inflation increase.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 3.5% in the 12 months to September.

Chris Bose, director of general insurance and international policy at the ABI, said: “With more than £3 billion paid out last quarter, matching the previous quarter’s record, insurers continue to play a vital role in helping drivers, passengers and road users recover when things go wrong.”

The ABI’s motor insurance premium tracker analyses more than 28 million policies sold a year.