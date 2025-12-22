Reports to Lloyds of driving test-related scams have surged by nearly 250% over the past year, the banking giant has said.

Lloyds has revealed the purchase scams most reported to it in 2025, as well as the fastest-growing frauds being reported by customers.

Driving lessons and tests topped the list when looking at the fastest-growing purchase scams, with a 246% increase in reports to the bank between December 2024 and November 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier.

It was followed by scams which claim to provide visas or other official documents, which saw a 114% rise in reports over the same period.

Driving lessons and tests were also the fifth most-reported purchase scam to Lloyds this year.

Vehicles and vehicle accessories were the most common purchase scam reported to the bank, followed by ticket scams, clothes and accessories, and personal items such as perfume and hair extensions.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds, said: “We alerted people to driving lesson and test scams earlier this year, when we started to see reports climb.

“With high demand for lessons and long waits for tests, people became more vulnerable to falling for fake posts on social media.

“Always use a reputable instructor and be wary of adverts on social media that are suspiciously cheap, or pressure selling with time-limited offers.”

She added: “We saw a surge in ticket scam reports this year, as demand for events like Glastonbury, the Oasis tour and major football fixtures were sky high, leading people to seek out hard-to-secure tickets where they could.

“Scammers then struck through dodgy social media posts, fake websites and online marketplaces.”

The comparisons of fraud reports from Lloyds Banking Group customers from December 2023 to November 2024, and from December 2024 to November 2025, also showed some types of purchase scams fall.

There was a 38% fall in reports to Lloyds of scams relating to hot tubs and a 39% fall in musical instrument scam reports, while reports of gaming console scams declined by 35%.

Ms Ziegler said: “Hot tubs and gaming consoles, for example, became more popular during the pandemic and, as purchases have fallen back, so have the scams.

“Still, we should all remain vigilant when shopping, sticking with well-known

retailers and avoiding the temptation of suspiciously cheap offers on social media.”

Looking at potential scam trends in 2026, she highlighted ticket scams, adding: “As one of the top things we get fraud reports about, and with major events like the Fifa World Cup and gigs from Calvin Harris and Robbie Williams coming up, scammers will be out in force.

“Buying from authorised platforms is the only way to guarantee a genuine ticket, and if you’re approached on social media or asked to pay by bank transfer, it’s very likely to be a scam.

“I also want people to be careful when looking for help online with official documents, like visas or passport applications.”

She added: “Always visit official Government websites for help with important documents and never follow links in unexpected emails or texts.”