Bristol has become the first city in the country to ban adverts that encourage excessive consumption of fast fashion on council-owned billboards.

Councillors voted in favour of proposals that will also prevent the advertising of non-electric cars, flights, cruise holidays and travel agents.

The ban will apply to all bus stops in the city, and some free-standing digital screens and billboards where the council owns the display.

Members of the Strategy and Resources Committee voted eight to one in favour of updating the council’s advertising and sponsorship policy.

The changes follow a review of the policy, which explored the potential for introducing restrictions on the promotion of high-carbon products and services.

The city council already places restrictions on advertising for products such as gambling, payday loans, and food and drink high in fat, salt and sugar.

Bristol joins more than 20 UK councils that already have restrictions on ads for polluting products and services. But none has previously banned advertising for fast fashion products.

Councillor Heather Mack, deputy leader of Bristol City Council, said: “This vote is a win-win for the people of Bristol.

“By banning the advertisement of fossil fuels and products which produce high-carbon emissions on council-owned billboards, bus shelters and digital screens, we can encourage the promotion of more sustainable products which are better for individuals and better for the environment.

“Advertising forces itself upon all of us. Whilst scrolling, whilst walking, whilst waiting for the bus, it has negative impacts on our health and wellbeing as well as the climate, environment and local economy.

“And it is unsurprisingly the most extractive and damaging industries that are able to spend the most.

“In Bristol we are committed to pushing back on this, so I am delighted that as a council we have today banned the advertising of high-carbon products.

“As the first council to introduce restrictions on the advertising of fast fashion, we will continue to look at how we can keep improving our advertising policy so that our outdoor spaces reflect the positive values of Bristol and the local economy.”