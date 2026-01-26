Edinburgh and Glasgow are the UK’s nightlife hotspots, beating London with the biggest proportion of late-night journeys, Uber has said.

Data from the global ride-hailing app sheds light on travel, socialising and takeaway trends from across the UK by analysing millions of trips and deliveries.

Edinburgh took the top spot with the highest proportion of journeys made between 10pm and 4am, cementing the Scottish capital’s position as a cultural hub with a thriving pub, bar and club scene.

Glasgow came a close second, with Scots out and about in the early hours, while London was third, with people across the city taking trips to popular venues such as Fabric nightclub.

Separate data from rival taxi app Bolt late last year had shown a 15% increase in night-time activity over 2025, compared to 2024, with the peak time to go out shifting from 11pm on Saturdays to midnight.

On the other hand, Uber analysis showed Birmingham to be the city of early risers, with more trips booked between 6am and 8am than anywhere else in the UK, pointing to it being a hotspot for commuters.

Hyde Park was one of London’s most requested tourist destinations (Jonathan Brady/PA)

While eight in ten of the country’s top requested destinations were train stations, tourist spots were also in high demand, with the likes of London’s Hyde Park, Edinburgh Castle and The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool the most sought after in their respective cities.

Meanwhile, data from Uber Eats, the food delivery arm of the transport giant, said major cities and university hubs like Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds were a hive for late-night deliveries, and the areas among those most likely to place orders between 10pm and 4am.

Chinese food remained the most searched for on the app in 2025, but searches for sushi, pizza and Thai food more than doubled during the year.

A trend which dominated the year was the matcha craze, reflected in the app’s data with searches for the Japanese green tea powder drink soaring by 700% year on year.

Searches for matcha on Uber Eats surged by 700% last year (Alamy/PA)

Andrew Brem, regional general manager for Uber UK, said: ” Whether it’s scouting shops on Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile, indulging in a treat at Cadbury World or learning about the Fab Four at the Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool, people are embracing their passions and the country’s iconic destinations.”

Here the Press Association shows most requested destinations in 10 UK cities by category, according to Uber’s data:

– London

Tourist destination – British Museum

Events – ExCel London

Nightlife – Fabric

Restaurant – The Ivy, Soho

Hotel – The Ritz

Shopping – Harrods

– Manchester

Tourist destination – People’s History Museum

Events – Co-op Live

Nightlife – Soup Kitchen

Restaurant – Mana

Hotel – The Dakota

Shopping – Piccadilly (Market Street)

– Birmingham

Tourist destination – Cadbury World

Events – NEC

Nightlife – LAB11

Restaurant – Opheem

Hotel – The Grand Hotel

Shopping – The Bullring

– Leeds

Tourist destination – Royal Armouries Museum

Events – First Direct Arena

Nightlife – Mint Warehouse

Restaurant – The Man Behind the Curtain

Hotel – The Queen’s Hotel

Shopping – Corn Exchange

– Liverpool

Tourist destination – Beatles Story

Events – ACC Liverpool

Nightlife – Heebie Jeebies

Restaurant – Maray

Hotel – Titanic Hotel

– Newcastle

Tourist destination – Newcastle castle

Events – Utilita Arena

Nightlife – Digital

Restaurant – House of Tides

Hotel – Jesmond Dene House

Shopping – Grey Street

– Nottingham

Tourist destination – Nottingham Castle

Events – Motorpoint Arena

Nightlife – Rock City

Restaurant – Sat Bains

Hotel – Hart’s Hotel

Shopping – Old Market Square

– Glasgow

Tourist destination – Kelvingrove Gallery

Events – OVO Hydro

Nightlife – Sub Club

Restaurant – The Gannet

Hotel – Kimpton Blythswood

– Edinburgh

Tourist destination – Edinburgh Castle

Events – Edinburgh International Conference Centre

Nightlife – Cabaret Voltaire

Restaurant – The Kitchin

Hotel – The Balmoral

Shopping – Royal Mile

– Cardiff

Tourist destination – Cardiff Castle

Events – Principality Stadium

Nightlife – Clwb Ifor Bach

Restaurant – The Potted Pig

Hotel – voco St David’s