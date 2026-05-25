Scotland is “sleepwalking into the digital destruction of childhood”, a charity has warned.

Children First made the warning after a survey found nearly two-thirds (64%) of children and young people admitted to spending too much or far too much time online.

More than eight in 10 (84%) of the 1,032 children and young people aged between 11 and 25 surveyed by Young Scot for the charity felt that being online prevented them from having enough time for other activities they wanted to do.

Some 46% said being online stopped them from having time to relax without a screen, while 43% said it stopped them from sleeping or resting. Meanwhile, 36% of those surveyed said it stopped them from being active or playing outside, and 35% said it stopped them from spending time with family.

Mary Glasgow, chief executive of Children First, said: “Today, children are more at risk and childhood is under threat in a way that has never been seen before. It is alarming that 84% of children and young people say that being online is stopping them from spending enough time on other activities that are vital to their healthy wellbeing and development.

“Without more urgent and sustained action across all sectors, Scotland risks sleepwalking into the digital destruction of childhood.

“Increasingly, digital devices are being placed in children’s hands before they are ready – not just children and teenagers but also babies and toddlers.

“So at best, a social media ban can only ever be a small part of the answer – we need to go further and faster if we are to protect Scotland’s children and protect childhood.

“At Children First, we are committing to do everything we can to protect children from online harm by campaigning for a public health approach that includes stronger regulation, delayed access to devices, better advice and support for parents and caregivers and investment in play, creativity and sport so children have real alternatives to being online.

“Together, we can reclaim childhood and make sure it is protected and celebrated at every stage.”

Ten-year-old Poppy, whose name has been changed, told the charity: “Having a phone has ruined my time as a child. I still go outside but not as much.

“Whenever I ask friends to do stuff they are either busy or on their phones too much – a friend once had 16 hours (on their phone).

“When you get off your phone you realise there are so many things you can do.”

Children First said it would invest in its helpline for families and strengthen its family and therapy support services.