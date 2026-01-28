A task force aimed at supporting workers at risk of redundancy at Mossmorran will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

The Fife Ethylene Plant will close next month, with more than 400 jobs put at risk, according to owners ExxonMobil.

The global energy giant said the plant was no longer economically viable and they were unable to sell it, forcing the decision to shutter the facility in another blow to Scottish industry.

Following the announcement, the Government announced it would form the task force – which is to be led by Fife Council – with £9 million pledged in this month’s draft Budget over the next three years to support workers.

Speaking ahead of the meeting – which will be attended by business minister Richard Lochhead – Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “This is a worrying time for the workforce at Mossmorran and they rightly expect urgent action.

“I met worker representatives earlier this month to assure them that we are doing all we can to support them and the wider community.

“We have allocated £9 million over three years in our draft Budget to help staff and communities affected by the plant’s closure.

“Today’s meeting is an opportunity to engage with the UK Government, Fife Council, unions and local partners to agree how we best support individuals impacted by ExxonMobil’s decision.

“In the meantime, our Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (Pace) initiative is providing skills and employability support for workers.”