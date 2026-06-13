British beauty mogul and make-up artist to the stars Charlotte Tilbury has been made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE), as other fashion bosses are recognised for their contribution to styling the nation.

The businesswoman is named on the King’s Birthday Honours list for her services to the beauty and cosmetics industry.

The recognition for her contribution in the UK comes eight years after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

As the founder, president, chairwoman and chief creative officer, Ms Tilbury is the face of her eponymous make-up brand, which was created in 2013 and has grown to become a global beauty empire.

Charlotte Tilbury has worked with supermodels including Kate Moss (Charlotte Tilbury/PA)

Products like foundation, powder and setting spray have taken the premium market by storm and the popular “Unreal” range has captured consumers looking for an Instagram filter-worthy complexion.

The company is part of Spanish premium beauty group Puig which it acquired in 2020, reportedly for a price tag of one billion US dollars (£750 million).

Ms Tilbury is thought to be one of the country’s richest beauty entrepreneurs with an estimated £350 million fortune, according to last year’s Sunday Times Beauty Rich List.

The 53-year-old founded the brand after working as a celebrity make-up artist for more than 20 years, and has worked with supermodels including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bundchen and Kendall Jenner.

Joining Ms Tilbury on this year’s birthday honours is Neil Clifford, the chief executive of luxury footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger, who has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Kurt Geiger’s chief executive Neil Clifford has been made an OBE (Alamy/PA)

Mr Clifford has been vocal about his rise from shop floor worker with few qualifications to running the British fashion brand, having climbed the ranks of the retail industry.

He became chief executive of Kurt Geiger, which is known for its signature loafers and heels in bold styles, more than two decades ago, and is recognised in the birthday honours for services to fashion.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Choo creative director and designer Sandra Choi has also become an OBE for services to fashion.

Ms Choi is the niece of Jimmy Choo and has spent her more than 30-year career at the eponymous designer brand, known for its glamorous shoes and stilettos.

Jimmy Choo was bought by US fashion brand Michael Kors for nearly £900 million in 2017, before becoming part of the Capri Holdings group.