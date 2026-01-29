High street lender Santander has revealed plans to shut 44 of its branches, in the latest round of cuts at the banking firm.

It said 291 workers are at risk of redundancy as a result.

The Spain-based banking giant said the closures are part of an overhaul of its store network linked to a shift from its customers towards its digital services.

The following branches are set to close:

April 2026

– Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland – April 28

– Boston, Lincolnshire – April 28

– Evesham, Worcestershire – April 28

– Mold, Clwyd – April 28

– Ramsgate, Kent – April 28

– Woking, Surrey – April 28

– Bangor, County Down – April 29

– Bridgwater, Somerset – April 29

– Kirkintilloch, Lanarkshire – April 29

– Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire – April 29

– Newbury, Berkshire – April 29

– Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire – April 29

– Tonbridge, Kent – April 29

May 2026

– Bishop Auckland, County Durham – May 5

– Gosport, Hampshire – May 5

– Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire – May 5

– Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire – May 5

– Pontefract, West Yorkshire – May 5

– Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire – May 5

– Glengormley, County Antrim – May 6

– Leyland, Lancashire – May 6

– Mansfield, Nottinghamshire – May 6

– Merthyr Tydfil, Mid Glamorgan – May 6

– Northallerton, North Yorkshire – May 6

– Ringwood, Hampshire – May 6

– Andover, Hampshire – May 12

– Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan – May 12

– Enniskillen, County Fermanagh – May 12

– Macclesfield, Cheshire – May 12

– Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire – May 12

– Cwmbran, Gwent – May 13

– Golders Green, London – May 13

– Heswall, Merseyside – May 13

– Redditch, Worcestershire – May 13

– Stranraer, Wigtownshire – May 13

– Newton Abbot, Devon – May 19

– Stafford, Staffordshire – May 19

– Banbridge, County Down – May 19

– Liskeard, Cornwall – May 20

– Shirley, West Midlands – May 20

By the end of January 2027

– Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

– Ormskirk, Lancashire

– Whitehaven, Cumbria

– Wilmslow, Cheshire