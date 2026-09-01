The AA has called for the British car licensing test, which has existed since 1903, to be reformed so automatic licence holders do not need to pass a second test to drive a manual.

The roadside assistance service has said that instead of needing to take a whole new test, automatic licence holders should be allowed a conversion course to be able to use a gearstick and clutch.

The AA has said that a change is needed, with the rise of electric vehicles meaning that automatic car sales are now far outstripping manual sales in the UK, by three to one.

In addition, there is now a massive backlog of drivers looking to pass their test.

Last year, 29% of tests taken were for automatic cars, of which 44% passed - which was a record high - giving AA president Edmund King reason to think learners are no longer turning to auto transmission because they cannot handle a manual.

He told Autocar a test would focus on "clutch control, the hill start, smoothness and understanding the gears" and proposed a model used by Germany where automatic licence holders can have 10 optional manual lessons.

He added: "We're proposing a more thorough assessment than the [German equivalent] ADAC.

"And from talking to driving instructors, we think the number of lessons could actually depend on the individual. Some might need less than ten and some may need more."

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency [DVLA] said that 51.4% of all tests conducted in May were successful.

Officials urged learners not to book a test until they are confident of passing, as part of measures aimed at tackling the backlog.

The government has also responded to a surge of bots buying up driving test slots.

The DVLA has no plans for automatic licence holders to get a course to upgrade, it is understood.