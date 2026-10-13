The AA has said that footballers are no more likely to commit driving offences, with recent high-profile convictions showing the "message for all of us is the same".

Michail Antonio and Raheem Sterling have both been convicted of driving offences in recent months, while Ivan Toney and Wayne Rooney have also committed offences in the past.

And only this week, former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant was spared a driving ban after admitting he drove without insurance to pick up his partner.

But the AA has said that the high-performance cars often favoured by the wealthy make them no more likely to speed, while fines are still a deterrent, despite their high salaries.

A spokesperson told LBC: "These cases shouldn't really be seen as a footballer problem, nor should they be confused with the particular road-safety issues surrounding newly qualified drivers.

"Many of the people involved in these high-profile cases are around 30 or older and may have more than a decade of driving experience."

Read also: Coventry in dreamland as Sky Blues thrash Newcastle 4-1 to win first top-flight home game for 25 years