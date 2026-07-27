Mexican food chain Tortilla has said launching on takeaway platforms like Deliveroo has accelerated its sales, as bosses said it was “turning the page” on accounting issues that led to the suspension of its shares last month.

Tortilla Mexican Grill, which sells made-to-order burritos and tacos, said sales were nearly 14% higher in the six months to the end of June, compared like for like with the same period a year ago.

Since listing at the same time on Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat in late March, sales jumped by nearly a fifth while delivery sales were up by more than 50%.

Tortilla said this was partly driven by the volume of sales increasing but also a result of higher order values.

Improvements to the menu and the rollout of self-ordering kiosks in 38 UK restaurants has helped to increase how much the average customer spends on each order, according to the chain.

It also published its annual results for 2025 which were delayed as a result of accounting issues that meant auditors had to reassess the group’s accounts.

Tortilla said it previously overstated its profits for the last year relating to the French business.

But chief executive Brandon Stephens said it was “turning the page on the 2025 financial year accounting issues in France and looking to the future”.

The newly-published accounts showed adjusted earnings of £1.1 million for 2025, with the UK profitable while France operated at a loss.

Shares in Tortilla, which returned to trading on Monday, were down about 5% after the update.