Rail passengers may have trouble accessing tickets that have been emailed because of the Microsoft outage, companies have said.

The technology firm said it was working with “urgency” to find a fix for the issue which has left millions without access to some of its most popular services.

National Rail, which provides information about Britain’s train network, said people who bought e-tickets after the outage began were likely to have been affected.

It said customers who are unable to locate or access their tickets through their email may still be able to access them on the website or app from where they bought their tickets, and by logging into their account.

“We recommend doing this before you travel to ensure you have your tickets readily available for your journey,” it said.

“This may not be possible if you checked out as a guest – please contact your ticket retailer directly if you are unable to access your tickets.

“If you are still unable to access your ticket, please contact a member of onboard staff or station staff for advice.”

Great Western Railway said the Microsoft outage was affecting its ability to automatically email ticket confirmations.

It was advising people to access tickets through its app or online account.

Southeastern, Chiltern Railways and London North Eastern Railway (LNER) were also reporting issues affecting emailed tickets and suggesting customers use their websites or apps to locate them.

Chiltern Railways said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding while Microsoft works to resolve the issue.”