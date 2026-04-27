The UK’s largest poultry supplier has said it is “cautiously optimistic” for the future despite pressure from the Iran war and Government regulation.

Boparan Holdings, the parent firm of 2 Sisters Food Group and Bernard Matthews, said it has made “strong progress” as the company cut its debts and delivered stronger profits for the past year.

It came as the company also announced investments aimed at boosting food security and supporting its net zero ambitions.

The supermarket supplier run by Ranjit Singh Boparan, known as The Chicken King, said that pre-tax profits jumped to £108.3 million for the year to July 2025, compared with £35.5 million a year earlier.

The company, which supplied chicken for M&S and the Co-op among others, was boosted by the sale of 2 Sisters’ European poultry business to Boparan’s private family office in 2024.

Meanwhile, Boparan Holdings said that continued turnover grew by 8.5% to £2.38 billion for the year.

Mr Singh Boparan said: “These results demonstrate how our next generation strategy has continued to gain momentum during the past 12 months as we transform our business.

“We remain committed to investing in our factories and utilising advanced technologies, helping to grow our core business while supporting our sustainability ambitions.”

The financial results come amid a challenging backdrop for the food supply industry, the conflict in the Middle East threatening to drive energy prices higher.

The Government has also drawn up plans to avoid food shortages if a worst case scenario resulted in shortages in the supply of carbon dioxide used by the sector.

The company said: “Looking ahead, the group remains cautiously optimistic while recognising continued uncertainty in the uncontrollable external environment including ongoing geopolitical tensions, such as the conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, in addition to changes in Government policy and regulation.

“Challenges with limited farm space and food security in the UK highlights the need for close collaboration with Government and local authorities to address planning issues.

“Cost‑of‑living pressures will remain a significant factor for many households and are likely to see increased preference for meals prepared at home.”

It also came as the group announced investments in a series of sustainability initiatives.

Boparan said this includes redeveloping its chicken feed to replace almost a quarter of imported soyameal with British-grown oilseed rape and beans.

It said the investment will inject about £50 million into British agriculture and improve local food security.