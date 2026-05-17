The world number 44 from Wolverhampton landed the 3.69 million dollar prize

The 31-year-old has become the first English winner of the event in over a century. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

England’s Aaron Rai clinched his first major championship with a stunning victory at the US PGA Championship.

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The 31-year-old emerged from a chasing pack littered with major champions at Aronimink Golf Club to become the first English winner of the event in over a century. Rai, whose previous best finish at a major was 19th, shot a sublime five-under 65 as he stormed to finish three shots clear of the field and is just the fifth European to win the US PGA. The world number 44 from Wolverhampton – with three DP World Tour victories and a single PGA Tour win to his name – landed the 3.69 million dollar (£2.76million) prize and clinched the Wanamaker Trophy. Three players held the lead during the final round of the championship as the congested leaderboard resulted in a thrilling final day. Read more: Polanski calls for Trump to be 'kicked out' of his Scottish golf courses Read more: Rory McIlroy successfully defends Masters title as golfer makes history at Augusta

Aaron Rai, of England, waves after his round on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Picture: Alamy

But Rai evoked Philadelphia’s Rocky-style underdog spirit to be the last known survivor in the greatest moment of his career. Alex Smalley took a grip of the championship on Saturday evening as he birdied four of the last six holes to pull two shots clear of the pack. But an extraordinary 21 players were within four shots of his six-under-par score as the final round got under way and the chasing pack began to pile the pressure on. Rai was in a group two back, alongside Ryder Cup stars Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg, Canada’s Nick Taylor and German Matti Schmid – with Rory McIlroy a further shot adrift.

He saved his best for the 17th green to crown a magnificent major Sunday, rolling in an astounding 69-foot putt to go to nine under. Picture: Alamy

Justin Thomas charged from level par to set the clubhouse lead at five under thanks to a brilliant 65. When he signed his card, that had him one back as the leaders headed out. Smalley was in the final group alongside Schmid, neither player having so much as a PGA or DP World Tour win to their name. The American started steadily but endured a horror show to double bogey the sixth. He also bogeyed the eighth to drop three off the lead which had been grasped by Schmid thanks to three birdies in his first six holes. McIlroy, chasing a seventh major and his second in a row, started his move with a birdie at the second but it was a story of missed chances as he made par at the next 10 holes to remain two back.

Aaron Rai hugs Justin Rose's caddie Mark Fulcher after finishing on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship. Picture: Alamy