Aaron Rai edges out Tommy Fleetwood in play-off for victory in Abu Dhabi
Aaron Rai held his nerve to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after beating Tommy Fleetwood on the first play-off hole.
The 30-year-old sunk a birdie from just over eight feet to emulate his only previous Rolex Series win at the 2020 Scottish Open – which was also a play-off win over Fleetwood.
Rai went into the final round with a one-shot lead over Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard, and emerged with a total of 263 after a topsy-turvy, five-under final round that included seven birdies and two bogeys.
He missed a 10-foot putt to win it on the last and see off Fleetwood, who had moved one shot clear with two to play after a birdie on the 16th, but ultimately had to settle for parity after a six-under final round of 66.
Rai, the world number 30 who won the Wyndham Championship last year, said ahead of the contest: "This is a huge event. This is one of the biggest events we have on the DP World Tour.
"To win this week, to have a chance going into the weekend, is great.
"Still a long way to go and a lot of really good players. Yeah, we'll give it our best and see how it comes."
Ryder Cup star Fleetwood made an eagle and three birdies in his flawless 67, while Hojgaard's 65 featured eight birdies and one bogey.
Fleetwood said: "I think it was a really good day of patience for me.
"There was a lot of good scores out there and you're playing with Aaron who played phenomenally well.
"He was unbelievable today in every department."
Rory McIlroy left himself just too much to do, coming up one shot short in a tie for third place with Hojgaard, after a stunning 10-under final round of 62, comprising eight birdies and an eagle – his lowest ever round on the DP World Tour.
Hojgaard fired six birdies but his hopes of topping the leaderboard were hit by a bogey on the 12th. England’s Richard Mansell hit an excellent final round 63 to finish tied for fifth place with Australia’s Daniel Hillier.