Aaron Rai held his nerve to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after beating Tommy Fleetwood on the first play-off hole.

The 30-year-old sunk a birdie from just over eight feet to emulate his only previous Rolex Series win at the 2020 Scottish Open – which was also a play-off win over Fleetwood.

Rai went into the final round with a one-shot lead over Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard, and emerged with a total of 263 after a topsy-turvy, five-under final round that included seven birdies and two bogeys.

He missed a 10-foot putt to win it on the last and see off Fleetwood, who had moved one shot clear with two to play after a birdie on the 16th, but ultimately had to settle for parity after a six-under final round of 66.

Rai, the world number 30 who won the Wyndham Championship last year, said ahead of the contest: "This is a huge event. This is one of the biggest events we have on the DP World Tour.

"To win this week, to have a chance going into the weekend, is great.

"Still a long way to go and a lot of really good players. Yeah, we'll give it our best and see how it comes."

Read more: Rory McIlroy receives apology from US golf chief after vile Ryder Cup abuse

Read more: How good is Donald Trump at golf?