The electricity grid operator has called on market participants to prepare to generate more back-up power for an unprecedented four days in a row as network maintenance coincides with this week’s cold snap.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) said it had issued two electricity margin notices on Friday, following notices each day since Tuesday, with reports suggesting it marks a record-breaking number in a row – and for the year.

A total of 11 margin notices have been made this year, including the two on Friday, which is said to be more than the previous five years combined.

An electricity margin notice sends a message to the market that the operator would like more of a cushion between power demand and supply for a limited period.

On Friday, Neso said there was a reduced cushion of supply between 7am and 10am when it is expecting a system margin shortfall of 2,500 megawatts.

It said there is also a 2,400 megawatt shortfall in the system margin between 2pm and 8pm on Friday.

But Neso insisted it was a “routine and precautionary measure” to allow for “additional generation capacity”.

A Neso spokesman said the notice did not mean there was a risk of power cuts.

The spokesman said: “This is not a warning of power cuts, there is no risk to customer electricity supplies and customers do not need to take action.”

But the record number of electricity margin notices signal that there is unusually tight supply capacity on the power grid.

It is understood there are significant network constraints because of maintenance work, which has come at a time of surging demand given the sudden cold snap which has seen temperatures plunge across the UK.

Around 6,000 megawatts are being held up due to these network constraints, according to Neso.