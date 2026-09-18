The 250th banking hub is opening its doors, as part of moves to help plug gaps in access to cash and banking services.

Cash Access UK, an organisation set up to protect access to cash, said the milestone had been reached with the 250th banking hub in Chepstow in Monmouthshire, Wales.

Like other banking hubs, Chepstow’s hub offers a counter service operated by the Post Office, where major banks’ customers can make regular transactions.

A community banker service will also be offered, enabling customers to speak to their own bank about more complex issues on the day their bank is in the hub.

The hub is located in the heart of the town centre in Beaufort Square.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby, who was officially opening the new hub on Friday, said: “This new banking hub means that local residents will still have access to important services they rely on.”

Referring to the commitment to deliver at least 350 banking hubs this parliament, Ms Rigby said: “We’re well on our way to opening 350 hubs across the UK – a manifesto commitment and a key part of our Financial Inclusion Strategy.”

Banking hubs have helped to fill gaps amid waves of bank branch closures, the rise of digital banking, and concerns that some parts of the UK were at risk of becoming cash “deserts”.

Cash Access UK shows that since the start of 2026, more than eight million transactions have been supported across banking hubs and deposit services, with cash withdrawals being particularly popular.

It said new services continue to expand across the UK, with 45 banking hubs opening in 2026.

To date, 285 banking hubs have been recommended, with more openings planned in the coming months.

Gareth Oakley, Cash Access UK chief executive, said: “I’m happy to announce the opening of Chepstow as our 250th hub, ensuring crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services for residents and businesses across the local community.

“The services are hugely popular, with a busy front desk to support cash transactions and a rotating community banker to support face-to-face banking needs.

“This year we’ve opened a new hub every week, so we see the real difference it makes to the local community and are proud to be bringing this service to Chepstow.”

The Government has committed to delivering at least 350 banking hubs this parliament (Alamy/PA)

According to a recent report from UK Finance, cash made up 8% of payments in 2025, falling from 9% in 2024 and 45% in 2015.

By 2035, cash use is expected to account for just 4% of payments made in the UK, with around two billion transactions, UK Finance’s report said.

Natalie Ceeney, Cash Access UK chairwoman, said: “Every one of our 250 banking hubs exists because millions of people and small businesses across the UK need somewhere to walk in, deposit their takings, withdraw cash, or sit down with someone face-to-face about their banking.

“Since the start of 2026, more than eight million transactions have been supported across all banking hubs and deposit services, showing that face-to-face banking and access to cash is still vital for those that need it.

“We are working together with the major UK banks to provide this service and will continue to do so in order to support communities across the UK.”

John Howells, chief executive of cash access and ATM network Link said: “Access to cash and face-to-face banking remains vital for millions of people and businesses who rely upon these services.

“We are proud of Link’s role in recommending 283 hubs to date, alongside 192 other cash services to make it easier for businesses to bank cash.

“While cash may no longer be the default payment method for most people, we know that when payment and digital systems fail, cash provides the necessary resilience.”

Secretary of State for Wales Stephen Kinnock said: “People and businesses across Wales want services such as banking to be available in their local communities – and that’s what we are delivering via the new hubs.

“The UK Government is determined to make local services work better for people, and I’m delighted for the people of Chepstow that this new hub will serve their community so that face-to-face banking continues long into the future.”

Ross Borkett, financial services director at the Post Office, said: “As we celebrate the opening of the 250th banking hub in Chepstow, it is clear just how important the model has become.

“Banking hubs now help thousands of people and businesses access everyday banking services locally, while also providing face-to-face support from major banks when it matters most.

“This milestone reflects the trusted role Post Office and postmasters continue to play at the heart of communities.

“We are proud to be working with Cash Access UK and our banking partners to keep cash and banking services on the high street, supporting local economies and ensuring customers can access the services they need close to home.”