Three children, known as Harry, Roman and Elsa, were discovered in the same area of east London in 2017, 2019 and 2024, respectively, but their parents have never been found.

Baby Roman, who was found in 2019, and will now get regular contact with his siblings. Picture: PA

The third of three siblings abandoned in London over eight years is set to be adopted, as a judge called her story "quite extraordinary".

Three children, known as Harry, Roman and Elsa, were discovered in the same area of east London in 2017, 2019 and 2024, respectively, but their parents have never been found, despite extensive police enquiries. The Metropolitan Police has since said that their enquiries have been "exhausted", but reiterated a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

Baby Harry was the first to be discovered in 2017. Picture: PA

Elsa has been cared for by foster carers after being discovered by a dog walker in a shopping bag in Newham on January 18 2024, while Harry and Roman, not their real names, have been adopted. At East London Family Court on Thursday, Judge Carol Atkinson ruled that Elsa should remain with those currently caring for her, which would "pave the way" for them to apply to adopt her. In her judgment, she said that Elsa's story was "quite extraordinary", adding that only eight children were registered as abandoned in England and Wales between 2008 and 2018. She said: "Elsa is a beautiful little girl, a raucous bundle of excitement and laughter. "I am pleased to have seen photos of her. I know from reports that she lights up the space around her. "She is happy and settled in her new family, as yet unaware of how she differs from other children." She continued: "Her best chance in life comes with a permanent placement in an alternative family." She also said: "These siblings share something quite extraordinary. "No one that they will meet in life is likely to understand what it is like to be a foundling, but they each know and understand." In June 2024, Judge Atkinson ruled that the media could report the familial link between Elsa and her two siblings following an application by members of the media.

Elsa was found in a Boots shopping bag. Picture: PA