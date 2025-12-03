John Williams bought the car for £900 in 1973

The Aston Martin DB5 Vantage sports car owned by John Williams before its restoration. Picture: PA

A family's wrecked James Bond-style Aston Martin DB5 sports car bought for less than £1,000 in the 1970s has been valued at £1 million following a major restoration.

Welshman John Williams, a welder and garage owner by trade, saved hard to buy his dream car for £900 in 1973 aged just 19, the manufacturer said. After using it regularly for four years, he mothballed it on his driveway in 1977 when he got a job in the Middle East.

The car is similar to the classic vehicle James Bond drove. Picture: PA

Read More: Who could play the next James Bond? Read More: Licence to retire: Pierce Brosnan says he could 'entertain' playing a former spy in James Bond The DB5 is arguably the most well-known model from Aston Martin's history, largely because it has starred in numerous James Bond films. Mr Williams' car was painted in Silver Birch, which is the same colour as those used by 007. But it became so dilapidated that local children played on it, with one standing on the exhaust pipe and snapping it. Mr Williams said he was "a bit ashamed that I'd let her get into that state" and it "became a goal of mine to get her restored". He took the car to the Aston Martin Works in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, in late 2022 for a three-year full restoration. He said: "It's been a long time coming, a long time saving, but it's been worth every penny. "It's just amazing. "It's probably almost 50 years since I have driven this car, but the experience is phenomenal. "It's just ... unbelievable. My girl's back and up and running. Back to her former glory."

John Williams says the restoration has been ‘worth every penny’. Picture: PA