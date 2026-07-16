Heather Herbert, 50, works for the University of Aberdeen. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A university worker has been charged over social media comments which appeared to celebrate the death of Ann Widdecombe.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heather Herbert, a trans web developer at the University of Aberdeen, was reported to police on Saturday following the death of the 78-year-old veteran politician. Police Scotland initially said Herbert’s comments were not deemed to have broken any laws but the force has since arrested and charged the 50-year-old university worker. A spokesperson said: "We received reports on Saturday 11 July 2026 relating to a post made online. "Following further assessment, a 50-year-old has been arrested and charged in connections. "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal." Aberdeen University previously said the employee’s remarks, which were made before a murder investigation had been launched, was under review. The comments were reportedly made on social media platform Bluesky and appeared to grimly celebrate the Reform UK spokeswoman’s death. Read more: LBC's Iain Dale pays tribute to Ann Widdecombe, with pair once jokingly clashing on air over gay rights Read more: Burnham calls for ‘serious review’ into MP safety after Ann Widdecombe killing

A university spokesperson said: "The university is aware of social media posts made by a member of staff regarding the death of Ann Widdecombe and is reviewing this as a matter of priority. "The comments that have been shared are entirely the individual's own and do not represent the views of the University of Aberdeen. "Complaints into any member of staff are handled confidentially through our established processes." Professor Peter Edwards, principal and vice chancellor, said: "Ann Widdecombe was a highly respected figure in both the Westminster and European parliaments. "The University of Aberdeen does not tolerate violence or hateful behaviour in any form. "We are aware of the incident and the concerns that have been raised and are looking into the matter as a priority."

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her Dartmoor home last Thursday. Picture: Getty