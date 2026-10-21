It is every year, every day. When you live in Aberfan, when you are part of that trauma, you never leave it behind.

I survived the disaster at Pantglas Junior School on 21 October 1966. I was severely injured. My only brother, Carl, was seven years old, and my sister, Marylyn, was 10. I lost them both.

My family and I have paid our respects every year without fail, but this anniversary feels particularly significant. I will be 70 next year, and other survivors and families are getting older, too. We have to face the possibility that this could be our last.

I am glad the world still remembers Aberfan, and I have always spoken out about what happened. But telling your story takes courage. When you write a book or speak publicly about something so horrific, you open yourself up to other people's opinions and criticism, especially when others are not ready to talk.

I speak from experience: as a survivor, a bereaved sister and someone whose family, alongside the community, has fought for justice for 60 years.

For years, I have spoken about Aberfan as if I am talking about somebody else. I can tell the story, explain what happened and speak about the disaster from the point of view of a survivor.

But then there are moments when I stop and think: Oh my God, this is me. This is me as a child. This has happened to me.

When I peel back the layers and really allow myself to think about what I have been through, that is when I crumble. It is such a horrific thing. You cannot comprehend it, even though you have lived through it.

I have my up days and my down days. I do not get depressed as such, but I get very emotional, and I struggle with the anxiety. For the last couple of months, I have been on a treadmill, preparing for this anniversary and helping to make sure everything runs smoothly. You keep going because there is so much to do.

What frightens me is what happens when it is all over.

When everybody has gone home, when the publicity has quietened down, and the village returns to normal, you are left to reflect. You have to deal with the trauma you have just been through all over again.

I hope my resilience holds. I have people in place, including counsellors who have offered to support me afterwards, because the last thing I want is for my mental health to let me down.

This year will also be the first significant anniversary without either of my parents. The 50th anniversary was very emotional because my father was no longer there. Now Mum is gone, too.

Every year after the service, we would go back to Mum's house. She could never go to the cemetery herself, but she would look out of the window towards it. We would hug one another, have a cup of tea and give Mum encouragement. That was how we got through the day.

My father built a memorial home by the cemetery, called Carlyn Bungalow, and a new family lives there now. When I walk down from the cemetery and see that home, I am praying to God that I can contain myself.

You can crumble quite easily.

There will be tears. There will be a lot of emotion. And even though I have an important role to play in the anniversary, I really, really want the day to be over. I want to try to make sense of everything again.

It is difficult to explain that feeling. It is beautiful that people remember Aberfan, that they travel to the village and that the world wants to hear our stories. But for those of us who are connected to the disaster, the anniversary does not end when the service is over. We have to find a way to return to normal life, carrying everything that has been brought back to the surface.

And then we do it all again the following year.

More people are talking about what happened to them now, and I believe that speaking out over the years has encouraged others to tell their stories. It has taken 60 years for some people to feel able to do that, but it is a good thing.

With social media and all the publicity around this anniversary, people across the world are learning about Aberfan, its history, the politics and what the government did to the village. They should never forget.

For my family and so many others, the feeling that we never got justice has stayed with us. I want people to understand what happened here, but also what the community has spent decades fighting for.

I am grateful that Aberfan is now taught in schools. The next generation of children will carry this story forward when we are gone, and I want them to understand what happened to the people who lived here. They must remember those who died, listen to the survivors and make sure the lessons are never lost.

There is something very special about knowing that children are learning about Aberfan. I feel truly blessed that its legacy will continue.

For me, though, it will always be personal. It will always be Carl and Marylyn, and my mum, looking out the window toward the cemetery. The world may mark Aberfan every 10 years, but for those of us who lived through it, the anniversary is every day.

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A survivor of the disaster, Gaynor Madgwick is the author of Aberfan, a Story of Survival, Love and Community (Lolfa, 2016).

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