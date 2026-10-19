144 people, including 116 children, were killed the Aberfan disaster which remains the worst mining-related disaster in British history.

The Prime Minister Attends Memorial Marking The 60th Anniversary Of The Aberfan Disaster. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has visited Aberfan ahead of the 60th anniversary of the deadly mining disaster which killed 116 children and 28 adults.

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On October 21 1966, an entire generation in the mining village of Aberfan was almost wiped out when 150,000 tonnes of coal waste slid down the hillside following heavy rain before engulfing Pantglas Junior School. The mountain of liquefied coal waste from the Merthyr Vale Colliery slid into the valley below, completely engulfing the school and several surrounding houses. It remains the worst mining-related disaster in British history. Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Burnham explained why he had decided to come to the village. “I felt it was very important to mark the significance of the anniversary on Wednesday,” the Prime Minister said. “It’s been 60 years since one of the most horrifying tragedies this country has ever seen.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to locals during a visit to Aberfan. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock talking to locals at Aberfan Community Centre. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

"All of those children lost. It was something that my mum and dad spoke to me about as I was growing up. “So here to recognise the community, what the community has been through, but just in the community centre to thank them for being there for each other. "The strength of the community today is something to see and something to feel. “To say also to them, I don’t think Aberfan was treated properly by the authorities and that also needs to be recognised. “Because at a moment like this, I think all of those things need to be said and it’s right that the Prime Minister is here to say that to them.” Read more: Downing Street hits back at Pete Hegseth for downplaying UK's role in Afghanistan Read more: 'Reform need to get a grip': Farage's party 'clearly has a problem' with racism and misogyny, says health minister

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) with Chairman of the Aberfan Memorial Charity David Davies and Mair Morgan who is the last surviving teacher of Pantglas Junior School. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (centre) with Aberfan disaster survivor Jeff Edwards (left) and Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock (right) during a visit to the Aberfan Cemetery. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Prime Minister Andy Burnham lays a wreath at the Aberfan Cemetery. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The Prime Minister visited Aberfan cemetery to see the area dedicated to those that died. Accompanied by Stephen Kinnock, the Secretary of State for Wales, he met Jeff Edwards, who was the last survivor to be rescued from the wreckage of the school. After seeing the distinctive white limestone and granite arch monuments, the Prime Minister laid a floral wreath, with a card that said: “We will forever hold the memory of Aberfan and its children in our hearts.” He then visited the Aberfan Disaster Memorial Garden, which is on the site of the former school.

A period of heavy rain led to a build-up of water within the tip which caused it to suddenly slide downhill. Picture: World History Archive/Alamy

Queen Elizabeth visits Aberfan, Wales, to mark 30 years since the Aberfan avalanche disaster. Picture: Anwar Hussein/Alamy

What was the Aberfan disaster? At around 9am on October 21 1966, on the final day of term at Pantglas Junior School, tip number 7 at Merthyr Vale Colliery collapsed. This resulted in the coal waste avalanche 500ft into the village of Aberfan below, liquifying in the process. The valley was in low cloud, so nobody saw the slide but everybody heard the roar. Children in Pantglas Junior School were just getting ready for lessons when 1.5 million cubic feet of liquefied slurry crashed into the building. The slip also destroyed 18 houses and part of the neighbouring County Secondary School. They were buried as completely as Pompeii. 144 people died, of which 116 were children, aged mostly between seven and ten. Of the 28 adults who died, five were primary school teachers. A massive rescue effort was undertaken by the local community and people across Wales to save those trapped under the debris. While many were saved, no survivors were found after 11am. Coal bosses had been warned about “flowslides” prior to the disaster and, despite a 76-day public inquiry, no-one faced prosecution or lost their job. Local residents were left with no choice but to take £150,000 from a memorial fund to pay for the clean-up bill. This was eventually returned after decades of campaigning.

Flowers at the Aberfan Memorial Garden in Aberfan, Wales on the 50th anniversary. Picture: PA Images/Alamy