The King, Queen and Prince William will join survivors and bereaved family members at a memorial event in the village later.

Prince William attends a commemoration event at Aberfan Memorial Garden to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The King, Queen and Prince William have made a solemn visit to Wales as the nation remembers the Aberfan disaster which killed 116 children and 28 adults.

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On October 21 1966, a mountain of coal waste collapsed onto the mining village before engulfing Pantglas Junior School and a number of surrounding houses. The waste material had been piled high on the side of Mynydd Merthyr – above Aberfan – for years, even though there were numerous underground springs below. The catastrophe happened following days of heavy rain, when excavated mining debris from the Merthyr Vale Colliery was dislodged and came thundering down the hillside. Children in the school were just getting ready for lessons on the last day of term when 1.5 million cubic feet of liquefied slurry crashed onto and buried their classrooms. About half the children from the junior school died in the tragedy as well as five teachers. It remains the worst mining-related disaster in British history.

King Charles III lays a wreath at Aberfan Memorial Garden. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

King Charles III and Queen Camilla with Mair Morgan, the last surviving teacher from Pantglas Junior School. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The Prince of Wales lays a wreath at Aberfan Memorial Garden. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The royals visited the Aberfan Memorial Garden which is located on the site of the junior school, and the nearby Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre. They also joined survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives. At the community centre, the royal party met retired members of the emergency services who helped in the hours and days after the disaster. Later, Prince William will visit Ynysowen Community Primary School, where he will unveil the Aberfan Memorial Tree, a new sculpture created to commemorate the anniversary. Read more: Burnham hails 'strength of community' as he lays wreath in Aberfan ahead of 60th anniversary of mining disaster which killed 144 Read more: King and Queen welcome Sultan of Oman to Windsor Castle ahead of state banquet

Picture shows the mud and devastation caused when mining spoil from the hillside high above the town behind came down and engulfed The Pantglas Junior School on 21st October 1966. Picture: Mirrorpix/Getty

Glamorgan Fire Service of the scene of the Aberfan disaster. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Queen Elizabeth II visited eight days after the tragedy and shortly after a mass funeral had taken place. Her decision not to visit sooner was said to have been one of the greatest regrets of her reign. She returned to Aberfan three more times during her life and opened Ynysowen Primary School in 2012. Charles, who was then the prince of Wales, visited Aberfan in 2016 and privately laid a wreath bearing the words “Er bythol gof a chyda’r cydymdeiumlad dwysaf”, meaning “In continuing memory and deepest sympathy”. He planted a sweetgum tree in the Aberfan Memorial Garden and spoke to survivors at a reception before delivering a speech that included a message from the late Queen. William previously met survivors of the Aberfan disaster when he visited with the Princess of Wales in 2023.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth described Aberfan as “one of the darkest days in our nation’s history”. “The events of 21st October 1966 devastated the community of Aberfan. It robbed a generation of its children of their futures in a matter of moments,” he said ahead of the anniversary. “Hearing stories of that day is an early memory that left a deep and lasting effect on me. “It brought home to me the horror of that day for all those who were there, and who lived to bear witness to what happened. “The story of Aberfan will never be forgotten. It is a story of the most terrible loss and grief. But also a story of the resilience of a community over six decades.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) with Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock (right) speak to local children during a visit to Aberfan. Picture: PA Images/Alamy