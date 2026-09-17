Cinema firm Vue is considering a float on London’s stock market or a potential sale deal after a strong summer at the box office.

The company, one of the UK’s largest cinema chains, could be reportedly valued at up to £1.5 billion in an initial public offering (IPO).

Vue confirmed that it has hired advisers from Rothschild to consider strategic options, including a potential private sale or IPO.

A company spokesman added: “No decision has been made so there is nothing further to comment on at this stage.

“Vue enters this period from a position of strength and the global cinema business has broken countless records in 2026.

“We have delivered consistent year-on-year growth in recent years, gaining market share and cementing our position as Europe’s largest privately owned cinema operator.

“Cinema is not just back, it is back for good and Vue is leading from the front.”

It came after the Financial Times reported that the company’s backers, which include asset management firm Barings and hedge fun Farallon Capital, would favour an IPO.

Founder and chief executive of the group Tim Richards indicated that both a float and private sale are being consider in order to provide a potential exit for investors who took control of the chain following a debt restructuring process in 2022.

A decision is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

“If we did [an] IPO, I personally believe in the country and would want to list on the London Stock Exchange,” he told the publication.

“I’m not going into this blindly. I’ve spoken to a number of CEOs who have listed on other exchanges and the grass is not always greener.”

A float would represent a welcome boost for the London Stock Exchange following a dearth in activity so far in 2026, which many firms opting to float in the US or other markets.

The stock market has also been beset by delays to planned listings, such as for Superdrug owner AS Watson and software firm Visma.

A raft of companies, including Intertek and Beazley, have also been snapped up from the London Stock Exchange and taken private by suitors over the year.

Vue has been among cinema operators buoyed by a strong summer for film releases, with bumper audiences for films including The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.