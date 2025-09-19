Abolishing the "spiteful" two-child benefit cap is "on the table", Labour deputy leadership candidate Bridget Phillipson has said.

The Education Secretary has said she was "thinking every day about how to turn the tide on child poverty" due to her own experiences growing up.

Describing the issue as "profoundly personal", she said she wanted a "mandate to go further" as deputy leader and "make tackling child poverty the unbreakable moral mission of this Labour Government".

She told The Guardian: "Everything is on the table, including removing the two-child limit."

Ms Phillipson’s intervention suggests an increasing willingness in the Cabinet to abolish the cap, given she is seen as Downing Street’s choice for the deputy leader position vacated by Angela Rayner.

She is also co-chair of the child poverty taskforce established by the Government last year and expected to report ahead of the Budget in November with a strategy including recommendations on the two-child cap.

Ms Phillipson added: "We should never forget that it was the Conservatives who introduced the two-child cap, a spiteful attack on children who were punished and pushed into hardship through no fault of their own.

"I have said time and again that a Labour government would never have implemented it."