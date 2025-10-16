The group of Aboriginal Australians performed a traditional dance and song before the King

King Charles III meets Anangu Traditional Owners during a celebration to mark the 40th anniversary of the handback of Uluru-Kata Tjuta to its Traditional Owners, at the Australian High Commission, central London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A group of Aboriginal Australians have performed a traditional dance and song before the King at London’s Australia House to mark the 40th anniversary of the Handback of the Uluru National Park.

Charles attended the commemoration at the diplomatic mission in central London, where he met nine Aboriginal representatives and owners of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, which Charles himself visited back in 1983, accompanied then by Diana, Princess of Wales. Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, and Kata Tjuta, also known as The Olgas, are large geological rock formations reaching up to 500 metres in height, and make for one of central Australia's most iconic landscapes. Included in the Unesco World Heritage List, they are sacred sites of the Anangu people – the indigenous people of the area – who reclaimed ownership of the land after the Australian Government handed back the title deeds on October 26 1985. The celebration on Thursday included a traditional dance and song performance by the nine Anangu representatives – some of whom had never visited the UK before. Sammy Wilson, whose words were translated into English by fellow Anangu representative Harry Wilson, said: "When you heard us singing our song, it's from our grandmothers and grandfathers.

King Charles III meets Anangu Traditional Owners during a celebration to mark the 40th anniversary of the handback of Uluru-Kata Tjuta to its Traditional Owners, at the Australian High Commission. Picture: Alamy

“That place has always been ours, from a long way back. “Our land is sacred. That is the song we were singing.” The Anangu people have lived in the area around Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park for more than 30,000 years, the Australian High Commissioner to the UK, Stephen Smith, said in his commemoration speech. Alison Carroll, who also spoke with Mr Wilson as an interpreter, said: “In the past, when I was young, the Queen and the King before her, they did have ownership of Australia. “But now, we’re in the process of saying, some of the lands has to come back to Aboriginal peoples, and that needs to be given back in a process of, you know, a sense of ownership where we belong.” Asked whether they would like the King to come visit Uluru again, Harry Wilson, Alison Carroll and Sammy Wilson smiled and gave a thumbs up, adding: “Yep, we would like him to come and visit.” Charles was first welcomed at Australia House by High Commissioner Smith, before going to the building’s Downer Room, where Anangu representatives Rueben Burton, Craig Woods, Sammy Wilson, Alison Carroll, Rita Okai, Selina Kulitja, Rene Kulitja, Tapaya Edwards and Harry Wilson shook hands with him.

King Charles III with Australia's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Stephen Smith, joins guests to watch a traditional performance during a celebration to mark the 40th anniversary of the handback of Uluru-Kata Tjuta to its Traditional Owners. Picture: Alamy