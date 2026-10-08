That is why the news that the Metropolitan Police has paused active work on the investigation into his murder struck such a personal chord. But this goes beyond one family’s tragedy. For victims of crime across London, it raises fundamental questions about justice, accountability and the confidence that, no matter how much time has passed, the search for answers will continue.

Abraham was just 26 when he was shot dead in Hackney in March 2018. He was a young man formally recognised by the Met for his courage, after he intervened to stop the gang rape of a teenage girl in Hackney and gave evidence in court. His cooperation led to the conviction of the teenage rapists. Yet more than eight years on, nobody has been charged with his murder. For his family, that means eight years without answers, accountability or the closure they deserve.

According to recent reporting, Abraham’s family were told that active investigative work had been paused because of resourcing pressures. But that raises an important question for London: what happens when there simply aren't enough officers and investigators to keep every case moving, even though the Mayor of London has asked for more funding for policing?

The Met's homicide and major-investigation workforce has reportedly fallen substantially since 2023. Overall police officer numbers have also fallen from more than 34,500 in April 2023 to around 31,200 in March 2026. More cuts to officer numbers have been mentioned by the Met Commissioner for 2026/27.

We should be honest about what these figures do, and do not tell us. We cannot say that reductions in police numbers caused Abraham's murder to remain unsolved. But we can ask whether a growing city can afford to reduce the investigative capacity available to families waiting for justice.

As Mayor and London’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Sadiq Khan has serious questions to answer about the resources available to the Metropolitan Police and the choices being made about where those resources are deployed.

For Abraham's parents, this isn't about statistics or spreadsheets. It is about their son. They deserve to know that everything reasonably possible is being done to find the person or people responsible for his death.

London needs a police force with the capacity not only to respond to crime today, but to investigate the most serious crimes of yesterday.

You cannot police a growing city with a shrinking police force.

Abraham's family deserve answers, and Londoners deserve confidence that the police have the resources to deliver them.

That is why, as part of my campaign to be Mayor of London, I have set out a practical plan to rebuild policing capacity in London.

I will increase the Metropolitan Police to 40,000 officers over two terms. London is a city of more than nine million people, and I do not believe we can continue asking officers to do more with fewer of them. We need enough officers not only to respond to crime as it happens, but to investigate serious offences properly and give victims and their families the attention they deserve.

I will increase the number of Special Constables. We should make better use of people who are willing to give their time and serve their communities, while ensuring they have the training, support and supervision necessary to contribute effectively to policing.

I will invest in restoring the 32 borough command structure. Local visibility and accountability matter. Londoners should know who is responsible for policing in their area, and that person should be accountable for the performance of policing in their borough.

But that alone is not enough. We need a thorough audit of the Metropolitan Police and the Mayor’s policing and crime budget - which is remarkably at a record high. Before asking Londoners for more money, we should be able to demonstrate that existing money is being used effectively and that spending is directed towards the things that matter most: preventing crime, protecting victims and catching criminals.

My experience as a former Police and Crime Commissioner taught me that policing is not simply about having more officers on the books. It is about having the right culture, the right structure and the right accountability. That starts from the very top.

That is particularly important for families like Abraham’s. We need a Metropolitan Police with enough capacity to deal with today’s demands without losing sight of victims whose cases remain unresolved.

A murder investigation cannot become yesterday’s problem simply because today’s pressures are greater.

My plan is about rebuilding our police and restoring confidence: more officers, more local accountability, better use of resources and a police force capable of pursuing justice for victims, however long that takes.

____________________

Festus Akinbusoye is a prospective Conservative candidate for Mayor of London.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk