Nearly a third of girls aged 16-18 suffered economic abuse from current or former partner - see list of warning signs
About one in three (36%) girls and young women aged 16 to 24 experienced economic abuse from a current or former partner at some point during the 12 months to March, research for a charity indicates.
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Half (50%) of those who had experienced it reported a negative impact on their mental health, such as depression or panic attacks, Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA) said.
Economic abuse involves the control of a partner or ex-partner’s finances, and may include taking control of someone’s income, restricting what purchases they can make or running up debts in their name without their consent or knowledge.
It may also include controlling access to facilities that someone needs in order to do a job, such as transport and technology.
Among the 36% of young women who experienced economic abuse, more than a quarter (27%) said the abuser had prevented them from working, studying or training.
One woman told the charity: “Young people are encouraged to move in together, share finances and plan their futures, but very little is discussed about what happens when it all goes wrong.
“I think parents, schools and young people need to talk about economic abuse much more openly because it can start at such a young age.”
The research, carried out by Ipsos UK on behalf of the charity, found that nearly a third (31%) of teenage girls aged 16 to 18 said they had experienced economic abuse from a current or former partner in the previous 12 months.
In many of these cases, the economic abuse started within weeks, with 17% of 16 to 18-year-olds saying that it started within the first month of the relationship, which was more than double the rate of women aged 22 to 24, at 8%.
Sam Smethers, chief executive of Surviving Economic Abuse, said: “Parents, teachers and education professionals need to recognise the warning signs early.
“Challenging harmful behaviours before they escalate could make a life-changing difference.”
The charity is encouraging families to take part in the “spotting the signs challenge”, an interactive tool on its website to help people recognise the signs of economic abuse and signpost people to support.
Durham University Centre for Research into Violence and Abuse, working in partnership with Surviving Economic Abuse and Tender, has also produced the “shifting the dial toolkit”, which provides resources to educate young people about economic abuse and build respectful relationships.
Ipsos UK surveyed more than 1,900 women aged 16 to 24 across the UK in March.
Surviving Economic Abuse has shared a list of signs to look out for. An abuser might do any of the following:
Sabotage your income and access to money:
- prevent you from being in education or employment
- limit your working hours
- take your pay
- refuse to let you claim benefits
- take children’s savings or birthday money
- refuse to let you access a bank account
Restrict how you use money and the things that you own:
- control when and how money is spent
- dictate what you can buy
- make you ask for money or provide an allowance
- check your receipts
- make you keep a spending diary
- make you justify every purchase made
- control the use of property, such as a mobile phone or car
- insist all economic assets (eg savings, house) are in their name
- keep financial information secret
Exploit your economic situation:
- steal your money or property
- cause damage to your property
- refuse to contribute to household costs
- spend money needed for household items and bills
- misuse money in joint bank accounts
- insist all bills, credit cards and loans are in your name and make you pay them
- build up debt in your name, sometimes without your knowledge
If you are in immediate danger, call the police on 999