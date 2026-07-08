Nearly a third of 16 to 24 year-old women say they've experienced economic abuse from a partner in the last year. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

About one in three (36%) girls and young women aged 16 to 24 experienced economic abuse from a current or former partner at some point during the 12 months to March, research for a charity indicates.

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Half (50%) of those who had experienced it reported a negative impact on their mental health, such as depression or panic attacks, Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA) said. Economic abuse involves the control of a partner or ex-partner’s finances, and may include taking control of someone’s income, restricting what purchases they can make or running up debts in their name without their consent or knowledge. It may also include controlling access to facilities that someone needs in order to do a job, such as transport and technology. Among the 36% of young women who experienced economic abuse, more than a quarter (27%) said the abuser had prevented them from working, studying or training.

Argument, couple or hands in house with laptop, payment pressure or bankruptcy in money management. Conflict, tax review or people in home with tech. Picture: Alamy

One woman told the charity: “Young people are encouraged to move in together, share finances and plan their futures, but very little is discussed about what happens when it all goes wrong. “I think parents, schools and young people need to talk about economic abuse much more openly because it can start at such a young age.” The research, carried out by Ipsos UK on behalf of the charity, found that nearly a third (31%) of teenage girls aged 16 to 18 said they had experienced economic abuse from a current or former partner in the previous 12 months. In many of these cases, the economic abuse started within weeks, with 17% of 16 to 18-year-olds saying that it started within the first month of the relationship, which was more than double the rate of women aged 22 to 24, at 8%.

Family abusing domestic violence. Frustrated Caucasian woman suffering listening jealous man yelling scolding. Couple quarrel conflict disappointed. Picture: Alamy

Sam Smethers, chief executive of Surviving Economic Abuse, said: “Parents, teachers and education professionals need to recognise the warning signs early. “Challenging harmful behaviours before they escalate could make a life-changing difference.” The charity is encouraging families to take part in the “spotting the signs challenge”, an interactive tool on its website to help people recognise the signs of economic abuse and signpost people to support. Durham University Centre for Research into Violence and Abuse, working in partnership with Surviving Economic Abuse and Tender, has also produced the “shifting the dial toolkit”, which provides resources to educate young people about economic abuse and build respectful relationships. Ipsos UK surveyed more than 1,900 women aged 16 to 24 across the UK in March.

Surviving Economic Abuse has shared a list of signs to look out for. An abuser might do any of the following: Sabotage your income and access to money: prevent you from being in education or employment

limit your working hours

take your pay

refuse to let you claim benefits

take children’s savings or birthday money

refuse to let you access a bank account Restrict how you use money and the things that you own: control when and how money is spent

dictate what you can buy

make you ask for money or provide an allowance

check your receipts

make you keep a spending diary

make you justify every purchase made

control the use of property, such as a mobile phone or car

insist all economic assets (eg savings, house) are in their name

keep financial information secret Exploit your economic situation: steal your money or property

cause damage to your property

refuse to contribute to household costs

spend money needed for household items and bills

misuse money in joint bank accounts

insist all bills, credit cards and loans are in your name and make you pay them

build up debt in your name, sometimes without your knowledge If you are in immediate danger, call the police on 999