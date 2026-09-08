Abuse of RNLI staff and volunteers is 'wholly unacceptable', the charity’s chief executive says
Peter Sparkes said recent protests had 'generated deliberate misinformation and a misunderstanding' about the charity, and condemned 'those who would hide behind a balaclava or a keyboard'
Abuse of RNLI volunteers is “wholly unacceptable in a civilised society”, the charity’s chief executive has said following anti-migrant demonstrations at the weekend.
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Peter Sparkes said recent protests had “generated deliberate misinformation and a misunderstanding” about the charity, and condemned threats by “those who would hide behind a balaclava or a keyboard”.
Crowds of masked men blocked road access to the Port of Dover on Saturday, followed by official vehicles being damaged and a handful of police officers being injured in a stand-off with protesters overnight on Sunday in Portsmouth.
Mr Sparkes’s words come after footage posted on social media showed volunteers labelled as “traitors” after helping a dinghy to safety in Portsmouth.
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In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Sparkes said: “Recent events have generated deliberate misinformation and a misunderstanding about the RNLI – our purpose, our tasking, and particularly our lifesaving work in the Channel.
“Sadly, as a result, some of our volunteers and staff have been the subject of online and, in the worst cases, physical abuse.
“The RNLI’s people represent the very best in our society; they selflessly give up their time to keep others safe.
“Yet they and their families are being threatened by those who would hide behind a balaclava or a keyboard.
“Their action, in contrast, is wholly unacceptable in a civilised society.
“We will take whatever steps we can, to care for and protect our people and their families.”
A request to land an RNLI boat carrying more than 100 migrants at the Port of Southampton and the Port of Portsmouth was refused on Sunday.
Associated British Ports (ABP), which operates Southampton, said there was not a “safety of life at sea issue where Southampton was the closest port”, and reports have said the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) Portsmouth declined a coastguard request.
Digital Secretary Lisa Nandy said she has spoken with tech firms about how RNLI staff and volunteers have been treated online.
After the names, addresses and photographs of RNLI volunteers were reportedly shared online, Ms Nandy told the Commons: “I have had an initial discussion with some of the tech companies about this.”
She later added: “It is something that the Government is concerned about (and) I’m personally concerned about.”
Mr Sparkes said illegal migration was a “polarising subject”, but urged people to “be mindful of misinformation” and the “impact it has upon others”.
He said: “Be reassured that the RNLI and our crews strive only to prevent people like you and me from drowning at sea.
“Stand by them, not against them and their families.
“I am extremely proud of and grateful for their vital lifesaving work that meant 389 families welcomed their loved one homes safely last year.”