Peter Sparkes said recent protests had 'generated deliberate misinformation and a misunderstanding' about the charity, and condemned 'those who would hide behind a balaclava or a keyboard'

An RNLI lifeboat during a rescue operation, where around 140 migrants were brought into the harbour at Portsmouth in Hampshire. Picture: Barry Williams/PA Wire

By Katy Dartford

Abuse of RNLI volunteers is “wholly unacceptable in a civilised society”, the charity’s chief executive has said following anti-migrant demonstrations at the weekend.

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A dinghy with migrants in the sea travelling towards Dover. Picture: Getty

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Sparkes said: “Recent events have generated deliberate misinformation and a misunderstanding about the RNLI – our purpose, our tasking, and particularly our lifesaving work in the Channel. “Sadly, as a result, some of our volunteers and staff have been the subject of online and, in the worst cases, physical abuse. “The RNLI’s people represent the very best in our society; they selflessly give up their time to keep others safe. “Yet they and their families are being threatened by those who would hide behind a balaclava or a keyboard. “Their action, in contrast, is wholly unacceptable in a civilised society. “We will take whatever steps we can, to care for and protect our people and their families.” A request to land an RNLI boat carrying more than 100 migrants at the Port of Southampton and the Port of Portsmouth was refused on Sunday. Associated British Ports (ABP), which operates Southampton, said there was not a “safety of life at sea issue where Southampton was the closest port”, and reports have said the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) Portsmouth declined a coastguard request.

Digital Secretary Lisa Nandy said she has spoken with tech firms about how RNLI staff and volunteers have been treated online. Picture: Getty