Muslim hate now accounts for 45% of all religiously motivated hate crime in the UK - but Muslims can’t fix this alone.

The figures are stark, and they tell a very sombre story about life for muslims in the UK today, with anti-Muslim hostility high and rising.

But for any Muslim that you speak to, these numbers feel less surprising, as anti-Muslim hostility for many has become a part of daily life.

We know from recent research that more than half (56%) of Britain’s Muslims experienced some form of prejudice in the last year, a figure which is further compounded by the reality that 1 in 6 people living in the UK hold hostility towards British Muslims.

We see this playing out in real-time on social media - just recently, what should have been a celebration of a Muslim female police officer - who received an award for championing women in policing, turned into a barrage of anti-Muslim, racist and misogynistic abuse. And many of the victims we support are Muslim women who bear the brunt of this hate.

Contributing to this anti-Muslim hostility is misinformation about Muslims. Over 40% of people think that Muslim women are forced to wear the hijab - which simply isn’t true and feeds into the narrative that they do not have agency. The hijab is worn for many different reasons and whilst for some it is forced; for many Muslim women it is a symbol of their faith, of community and belonging that they choose to wear.

One in four Muslims have experienced prejudice in a public space, such as the street or on public transport. We receive reports of this abuse, often from women, who are more easily targeted due to their appearance. Only recently, a young Muslim woman wearing a niqab was verbally abused and threatened with death by a male passenger on a bus.

The abuse began as soon as she boarded. The man swore at her because of her face veil, telling her to take "that thing" off her face. He then threatened to end her life. As she tried to move away from him, he moved towards her as though he was about to attack her. A stranger intervened in the attack, but the escalation was rapid: from verbal abuse, to a threat to kill, to the threat of physical attack, within a single journey - all because of religious dress.

These figures confirm what British Muslims already know and far too many experience - anti-Muslim hatred is high and rising. Up 15% in the last year - anti-Muslim hate crime now accounts for 45% of all religiously motivated hate crime in this country. When we read about accounts of hate from Muslims, we are able to see and understand first-hand their experiences. These harrowing reports are becoming louder and more severe.

What we need now is to see greater intervention from politicians - those with the loudest voices - and also the police, to make clear that any form of hatred and prejudice is not acceptable and is not British.

We recently revealed new data showing that a mosque is under attack in the UK on average every five days. Today, a mosque is vulnerable quite simply because it is a mosque, and attacks on mosques are becoming more severe. From arson to stabbings, we’re seeing protests against mosques and continuous threats, and Muslims are feeling left to deal with the consequences alone.

In the communities that we live in, we should all feel alarmed at the hate we are seeing, regardless of whether they adhere to a faith or religious practice. That is what it means to be British. To be decent, fair and treat people - even those we disagree with profoundly- with kindness and respect.

On the evening of 7 March 2026, during the first week of Ramadan, worshippers at a mosque in Scotland gathered to break their fast together. As families settled in, mothers and children, for the quiet ritual of iftar, a man approached the building carrying a large spanner. He struck a window repeatedly, the glass shattering as women and children inside fled to another part of the building for safety. The mosque reported the attack to police immediately. They were told officers would not attend for several days.

This silence is deafening.

British muslims are often told to ‘go back home’, but when Britain is your home, where are you supposed to go? This is home, and any suggestion otherwise hurts deeply.

Muslims are an integral part of the society of Britain with a rich history spanning over a hundred years; even with the rise in hostility, our research found that nearly three-quarters of British Muslims still feel that the UK is a good place to live. The rising tide of polarisation and hatred in this country requires a whole-society response. We need to come together to drown out the hate and to build up our communities. Social media platforms must do more to tackle hate, and authorities must act quickly and decisively, clamping down to help reset societal norms about what is and isn’t okay.

The rise in hate is alarming, but now it is time that we turn the tide, bringing people and communities together, not driving each other apart. If we mitigate it, it will make a positive difference. If we leave it to chance, it will keep feeding the polarisation dividing our country.

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Akeela Ahmed is CEO of The British Muslim Trust.

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