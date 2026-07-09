Last night LBC revealed MPs are drawing up a fresh list of MPs, Peers and other figures that have been accused of acting inappropriately.

View of Houses of Parliament and Westminster Bridge from Queens Walk during summer in Westminster London England. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

MPs have urged any victims of alleged harassment or abuse in Parliament to report it to authorities.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last night LBC revealed MPs are drawing up a fresh list of MPs, Peers and other figures that have been accused of acting inappropriately. In response to our story, top political figures have insisted there's no place for pests or bullies in the workplace - or Parliament. The list - which features around 30 political figures - is still being worked on before being handed over to Andy Burnham's team ahead of him entering No10. Insiders told us they wanted to end the 'Westminster culture' and prevent anyone with a bad reputation from being able to be a part of his government. MPs have been in touch to say they were aware of other versions of the list, which were given to new MPs when they get into Parliament to warn them of who to stay away from. Read more: Fury as Rupert Lowe describes Dunblane school massacre as ‘one murder’ Read more: Robert Jenrick investigated by police over £40k donation to become Tory leader

A fresh list of MPs, Peers and other figures that have been accused of acting inappropriately has been handed to Andy Burnham. Picture: Alamy

Veteran Labour Peer Harriet Harman told Tonight with Andrew Marr: “I think that somebody who's engaged in sexual harassment or bullying should definitely not be a minister, which is an important public office. "But actually, they shouldn't even be in Parliament. "We shouldn't have any MPs that are behaving like that because bullying and sexual harassment makes people's lives a misery. They can't do their work properly, and nobody should suffer that sort of situation when they go into work." She urged anyone to report it - even third hand stories - to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, and not to fear losing their jobs. Baroness Harman said the situation was difficult to handle as it had been "overwhelmingly male" in the past. She added: "I think that it just reminds us that women are kind of outsiders still, even though there are very many more women in Parliament than used to be, and that women who are lower down in hierarchy, if they're, you know, working as assistants— —parliamentary offices, it's the old, old story. "So I think, you know, Andy Burnham will want to redouble his efforts to make sure that these sorts of things can be reported, are reported, and that those who are victims are supported”.

Baroness Harriet Harman, the Prime Minister's Adviser on Women and Girls, appeared on tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: Alamy

She also said she'd heard many stories of people who were "afraid of getting in a lift" with certain individuals. The former Labour Deputy leader suggested that Andy Burnham should look at a women's caucus in his parliament where cross-party MPs can raise concerns - pointing to examples in the Scottish Parliament and Australia. Labour Minister Sir Chris Bryant told LBC's Nick Ferrari at breakfast today that MPs should not "be judges on the basis of gossip" but that there should be high standards for everyone. Sir Chris said: "I've told stories in the past, you know, I think a lot of women in Parliament and young researchers, male and female. "The Christopher Pincher story is the classic example of this... "I mean, Parliament has, I think, to some degree cleaned up its act, but I think there'll always be a problem because it's a system based on patronage and on power, and people have a lot of power over other people's lives. "And in that circumstance, any abuse of power, you should be out of Parliament, let alone out of the Cabinet."

MP for Winchester Danny Chambers was one such MP to speak out. Picture: Alamy