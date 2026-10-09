‘If I can’t have her, no-one can’: Abuser admits murdering former partner after learning of new relationship
The couple had separated in November 2024 after he assaulted her with a knife the previous month.
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A man has admitted murdering his former partner while subject to a restriction of liberty order after previously assaulting her.
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The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Lee Inglis killed Stacey Hogg after learning she was in a new relationship.
On Friday, Inglis, 39, admitted murdering the mother of three by striking her repeatedly with a knife at her home in Hawick in the Scottish Borders on June 25 this year.
The court heard Ms Hogg, 35, suffered “catastrophic” injuries when Inglis attacked her with the kitchen knife.
The couple had a “turbulent” relationship which ended in 2024, the court was told.
They separated in November 2024 after he assaulted her with a knife the previous month, for which he was later convicted and handed a community payback order and a restriction of liberty order, which was still in place at the time of the murder.
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Prosecutor Leanne Cross KC told the court Inglis made threats towards Ms Hogg should she become involved with anyone else.
The court heard she began a new relationship in the months before her death and told Inglis on June 24 this year that she was seeing someone else.
Ms Cross said Inglis then became “abusive and threatening” via text, saying “you shouldn’t have told me Stacey” and “you know what’s coming”.
She said Ms Hogg was scared and went to her mother’s home to wait until Inglis’s curfew began at 7pm. She then returned to her own home and later went to bed.
The court heard that at 7.01am on June 25, a Ring doorbell captured Inglis heading in the direction of Ms Hogg’s home, carrying a backpack, and he was captured on CCTV arriving there at 7.04am.
Ms Cross told the court Inglis entered the house through the backdoor and that it is likely Ms Hogg came downstairs from her bedroom at around 7.06am where she encountered the accused and ended up in the bathroom.
She said: “Once in the bathroom, the accused then struck her repeatedly to the neck area with a kitchen knife.
“Numerous defensive injuries suggest that she struggled with the accused, but the injuries to her neck were catastrophic.
“At 7.11am, the deceased managed to make a 999 call. In it she can be heard screaming, and she is heard to shout ‘my kids’ before the call dropped.”
Ms Cross said Inglis, who lived with his parents, then returned to their home where he told his mother “phone the police because I have just killed Stacey”.
She immediately did so, after noticing his clothing was bloodstained and that there was a blooded knife on the kitchen counter.
A police officer went to Ms Hogg’s home and found her lying face down in a large pool of blood with no obvious signs of life.
She began CPR and was joined by other officers, who helped until paramedics arrived, but Ms Hogg was pronounced dead at 7.56am.
Inglis, a part-time groundsman, was arrested by officers who went to his parents’ house.
The court heard a full psychiatric assessment of Inglis was carried out that day.
Ms Cross said: “He said that he had been triggered by the deceased’s disclosure of a new partner.
“He said that he had intended to cut off her head but had found this too difficult and that whilst his actions were premediated, it he had not intended for it to be that day or to be so rushed.
“He confirmed that the deceased was his possession and said that if he could not have her, no-one could.”
The court heard the examining forensic psychiatrist described the accused as having a personality disorder but that he was fit to be detained and attend court.
A post-mortem examination found the injuries to Ms Hogg’s neck were unsurvivable and the “wound complex” was created by “numerous slash-type wounds”.
The court heard Inglis also had two convictions from December 2021 which related to Ms Hogg, as well as other convictions for assaults.
Lord Ewing deferred sentence until November 5 at the High Court in Edinburgh pending a criminal justice social work report.
He told Inglis: “There is only one sentence that can be imposed for murder, that of life imprisonment.
“I want to consider the criminal justice social work report and the victim impact statements from Ms Hogg’s parents and children.”
Detective Inspector Ross Duthie said: “Our thoughts remain with Stacey’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with what has happened. Nothing can make up for their loss, but I hope this outcome brings them some form of comfort.
“This was a horrific incident which understandably caused a lot of concern in the local area, and I would like to thank the community for their patience and assistance throughout our investigation.
“Inglis is a violent and dangerous individual who will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.
“We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls, and I would like to assure anyone suffering at the hands of an abuser not to suffer in silence.
“We have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences, please report it. You can be assured that you will be fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”