The couple had separated in November 2024 after he assaulted her with a knife the previous month.

Stacey Hogg was murdered by her former partner . Picture: Police Scotland

By Ella Bennett

A man has admitted murdering his former partner while subject to a restriction of liberty order after previously assaulting her.

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The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Lee Inglis killed Stacey Hogg after learning she was in a new relationship. On Friday, Inglis, 39, admitted murdering the mother of three by striking her repeatedly with a knife at her home in Hawick in the Scottish Borders on June 25 this year. The court heard Ms Hogg, 35, suffered “catastrophic” injuries when Inglis attacked her with the kitchen knife. The couple had a “turbulent” relationship which ended in 2024, the court was told. They separated in November 2024 after he assaulted her with a knife the previous month, for which he was later convicted and handed a community payback order and a restriction of liberty order, which was still in place at the time of the murder. Read more: Toddler Star Hobson's mother released from prison six years after being jailed for allowing 16-month-old to be murdered by bouncer girlfriend Read more: Man jailed for killing ex-partner days after his release

Lee Inglis killed Stacey Hogg after learning she was in a new relationship. Picture: Police Scotland

Prosecutor Leanne Cross KC told the court Inglis made threats towards Ms Hogg should she become involved with anyone else. The court heard she began a new relationship in the months before her death and told Inglis on June 24 this year that she was seeing someone else. Ms Cross said Inglis then became “abusive and threatening” via text, saying “you shouldn’t have told me Stacey” and “you know what’s coming”. She said Ms Hogg was scared and went to her mother’s home to wait until Inglis’s curfew began at 7pm. She then returned to her own home and later went to bed. The court heard that at 7.01am on June 25, a Ring doorbell captured Inglis heading in the direction of Ms Hogg’s home, carrying a backpack, and he was captured on CCTV arriving there at 7.04am. Ms Cross told the court Inglis entered the house through the backdoor and that it is likely Ms Hogg came downstairs from her bedroom at around 7.06am where she encountered the accused and ended up in the bathroom. She said: “Once in the bathroom, the accused then struck her repeatedly to the neck area with a kitchen knife. “Numerous defensive injuries suggest that she struggled with the accused, but the injuries to her neck were catastrophic. “At 7.11am, the deceased managed to make a 999 call. In it she can be heard screaming, and she is heard to shout ‘my kids’ before the call dropped.”