Karl Davies encouraged a child to self-harm online.

handout photo issued by Greater Manchester Police of Karl Davies who has been jailed for 20 years at Manchester Crown Court. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Alice Padgett

A married-father becomes the first person jailed under the new Online Safety Act after encouraging a 13-year-old girl to self-harm.

This article contains details some may find distressing. Karl Davies, from Merseyside, has been jailed for 20 years after he encouraged a child to self-harm online. Davies began targeting the girl when she was 13, back in October 2023. He posed a a young boy, Ben, who was the same age as her. They began messaging on Discord, later moving to Snapchat. Davies then asked for pictures, before other accounts became involved. Police first thought the girl was being abused by six different men - before realising Davies was posing with multiple accounts.

Manchester Crown Court, where Davies was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Picture: Alamy

Messaged escalated into blackmailing the child into sending sexual photos and videos, before telling her to self-harm and record the evidence. "He was putting her in a position where she was scared," Detective Sergeant Rob Griffiths said. His persona, Mark, came in as a "saviour" figure to help the girl with the other accounts. Over time, the prosecution said the aliases became “rather more sinister” threatening the girl and saying they would contact her father if she did not do as Davies asked. “Your offending displays a monstrous sense of sexual entitlement and a sinister desire for control,” said Judge Manley. In June and July 2024, Davies drove to pick up the victim posing as “Mark” and made her perform sexual acts with him in four separate meetings. Mr Edwards said: “Before the meeting Joey aka the defendant told her what she would be doing with Mark. “Joey was the one who said to (the victim) you are to meet Mark and perform sexual acts upon him… She was told to record what they were doing, she did so and that was then shared with Joey on Snapchat.” The judge added that Davies had used “trickery, lies, manipulations and blackmail” to satisfy his “twisted appetite” with a high level of control and planning.