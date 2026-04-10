On one occasion in May 2023 Lee Milne choked his wife before before throwing her against a wall and threatening to hit her with a mirror

Kimberly and Milne got married in September 2022. Image: Facebook. Picture: social media

By Issy Clarke

A man has been jailed for killing his wife in a first-of-its-kind case after she jumped to her death from a road bridge following a campaign of domestic abuse.

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Lee Milne, 40, was sentenced to eight years behind bars after being convicted of culpable homicide and engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his wife in a landmark case at the High Court in Glasgow. Milne was found legally responsible for his wife's death - not because he physically caused it, but because his campaign of abuse was seen to play a significant role in her death The Crown Office said it is the first time an offender has been held criminally responsible for the suicide of their partner. Judge Lady Drummond also gave Milne to a three-year extended sentence, meaning he will be on licence following his release. Read more: Cold case breakthrough as arrest made in 20-year-old murder of millionaire businessman killed in home invasion Read more: Primrose Hill stabbing witness urged to come forward with ‘vital’ video Kimberly Milne, 28, jumped to her death onto a motorway from a bridge in Dundee on July 27 2023. In a victim impact statement from Kimberly's family the court heard she was “a much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, and they are devastated by her death.” Lady Drummond said: “Nothing I can do or say can bring her back or ease their grief.”

Kimberly Milne jumped to her death from a road bridge in July 2023 following a campaign of abuse. Picture: Police Scotland

Kimberly's husband Lee Milne, 40, was convicted by Glasgow High Court in March for her killing after he was found to have acted in an "intimidating manner" in the hours leading up to her death. Kimberly had been terrified by his 'erratic' driving on the day she died, with Milne proceeding to seize and shout at her. Lady Drummond continued: “Your response to her that day – driving erratically and at speed whilst she was in the car with you, shouting at her and throwing an item at her, acting aggressively and intimidating her – was further abuse carried out by you at a time when she was in a fragile state.” “(She) reached a point of despair such that she climbed over the barrier of a road bridge and fell to her death.“By the jury’s verdict, you must bear responsibility not only for all of your abusive acts, but for causing her death.” Detective Chief Inspector Craig Kelly said Milne's behaviour leading up to Kimberly's death was "truly shocking" and said she was "very clearly terrified of him".

Screengrab taken from video dated 27/07/2023 issued by the Crown Office and procurator Fiscal Service of Lee Milne walking ahead of Kimberly Milne while leaving supermarket at Kingsway, Dundee. Picture: PA

Milne was a "cruel, manipulative and violent man," he said. It is understood to be the first prosecution of its kind in Scotland. Milne was also found guilty of verbally and physically abusing his wife between January 2022 and July 2023, including forcing her to marry him, controlling her finances and cutting her off from her family. On one occasion in November 2022, Milne got angry when his wife asked to be taken home and hit her, causing her to fall and hit her head on a wall, knocking her unconscious. Then in May 2023 a furious Milne lashed out after Kimberly asked to be taken home, seizing her by the throat and choking her.

a text between victim Kimberly Milne and her sister in March 2023. Picture: PA