His passing was announced on Friday, and he died in Rozzano, Milan, having undergone lung surgery last year after being diagnosed with a pulmonary nodule.

The former Milan captain is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in football history and spent his entire career with the club, playing 719 times in 20 seasons as a professional.

During that time, Baresi won six Serie A crowns, with his first Scudetto coming as a teenager during the 1978-79 campaign, and he lifted five further titles in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The defender also won three European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and four Italian Supercups during his career, and his contributions to Milan saw the club retire the number six jersey.

On the international stage, Baresi was part of the Italy squad which won the World Cup in 1982, as well as featuring in the 1994 World Cup, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Brazil in the final.

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