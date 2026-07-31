AC Milan and Italy great Franco Baresi dies aged 66
Franco Baresi underwent lung surgery last year after being diagnosed with a pulmonary nodule.
Former AC Milan and Italy defender Franco Baresi has died aged 66.
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His passing was announced on Friday, and he died in Rozzano, Milan, having undergone lung surgery last year after being diagnosed with a pulmonary nodule.
The former Milan captain is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in football history and spent his entire career with the club, playing 719 times in 20 seasons as a professional.
During that time, Baresi won six Serie A crowns, with his first Scudetto coming as a teenager during the 1978-79 campaign, and he lifted five further titles in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The defender also won three European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and four Italian Supercups during his career, and his contributions to Milan saw the club retire the number six jersey.
On the international stage, Baresi was part of the Italy squad which won the World Cup in 1982, as well as featuring in the 1994 World Cup, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Brazil in the final.
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A post on the official Milan X account said: “The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi.
“His example and integrity will be forever etched into the club’s DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is.
“The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi’s family at such a difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own.”
In a further statement on the club website, Milan added: “Announcing the loss of someone who embodied the heart and soul of AC Milan, is incredibly difficult.
“But everyone at the club and all the Milanisti must live up to Franco Baresi’s memory. We must be strong and gather every bit of energy, even at this saddest of times.
“We lost Franco only a few months after his last public appearance in a packed San Siro, at the Milan Winter Olympics opening ceremony, an event on the world stage he helped make unforgettable.
“In memory of Franco, we stand united, knowing he’ll guide and push us throughout our Rossoneri journey. Forever. Because Baresi is forever.”
Baresi is survived by Giuseppe Baresi, also a footballer, who played for Inter and Italy, while Franco's niece and Giuseppe's daughter is Regina Baresi - who was a striker and captain for Inter Milan's women.