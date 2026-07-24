The UK Government is being urged to give the controversial Jackdaw and Rosebank oil and gas projects the green light as part of what could be a “powerful reset” for the sector from Andy Burnham’s new government.

David Whitehouse, the chief executive of industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) insisted there is an “overwhelming” case for both to go ahead – despite the objections of environmentalists.

He spoke out on the issue as reports claimed that the UK Government could approve them as early as August.

Such a move could be part of what Mr Whitehouse described as a “powerful reset for the sector that shows that the Burnham Government is supporting British industry”.

Industry body Offshore Energies UK wants to see Andy Burnham’s government back domestic oil and gas production – saying this will cut the UK’s reliance on imported fuels (Doug Peters/PA)

The OEUK chief executive told the Press Association: “What would be really significant, and what we look for now, is for this UK Government to say while we use oil and gas we back our own production, that is what we want to hear.

“That would be significant, and what would flow from that I believe is positive decisions about Jackdaw and Rosebank.”

Speaking about those two projects – both of which lie in Scottish waters – Mr Whitehouse declared: “The case to support them is overwhelming, both from an environmental perspective, but also the wider social impacts of the fact that they will support jobs and value in the economy.”

Consultations on Jackdaw and Rosebank are due to run until August 10 and August 17 respectively, with the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (Opred) due to make a recommendation to the UK Government after that.

If the decision is in their favour, work could commence “very quickly”, Mr Whitehouse added

He told how “considerable amounts of money and considerable activity” had already been put into both fields, adding that “the Jackdaw platform itself is installed, the wells are drilled”.

Environmental campaigners have urged new Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh to oppose the Jackdaw and Rosebank developments (Yui Mok/PA)

While climate campaigners continue to object to the planned developments, the OEUK chief executive said both these, and a “significant number of additional projects” which could come afterwards could “help the UK meet more of its own production” needs for oil and gas, without having to rely on imported fuels.

Adding that a decision on Jackdaw could be made towards the end of August or possibly in September, Mr Whitehouse said: “Jackdaw will produce a significant amount of the gas the UK will need over the winter period.

“In my view it would be right to approve it. But we need it online ahead of winter.”

New Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh was in Aberdeen on Thursday to meet industry leaders (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

While the UK Labour Government has so far been opposed to new oil and gas developments – in line with its 2024 manifesto pledge – Mr Whitehouse said the new Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh had told him she would take a “pragmatic approach”.

He met with Ms Fahnbulleh on Thursday, as she went to Aberdeen in what was her first visit since taking over from Ed Miliband.

Mr Whitehouse pointed out that Mr Burnham also “speaks a lot about the importance of place, and the importance of industry, reindustrialisation”.

He said: “That narrative lends itself, I think, that the UK should be supporting its own industries.”

The OEUK chief executive accepted it is “fundamentally right we build out renewable energy, it is right that we tackle climate change”, but adding that the UK will “use oil and gas for decades to come” he said it was “right that the Government should be supporting our own production over imports”.

He stated: “When we produce oil and gas in the North Sea we will produce it cleaner than imports, and we put real value back into the economy. We pay significant taxes which the Chancellor can use to support people’s bills.

“For all those reasons it is right we should be backing UK industries.”

However he warned the “consequences would be truly significant” if consent for both Jackdaw and Rosebank is refused.

“It would send a signal that the UK is choosing not to support its own industries,” Mr Whitehouse stated.

“It would send a signal that jobs of people up and down the country are not important, it would send a signal that the value in our economy, the taxes that those projects would pay are not important.

“And it will send a signal that actually the UK doesn’t want to control its own emissions. So I think that would be significant.

“Certainly there would be a huge impact on what we see as a £50 billion pipeline of projects that would follow.”