Steve Coogan and two production companies will pay “substantial damages” to a university academic to settle a High Court libel case over his portrayal in a film about the discovery of Richard III’s remains.

The case was due to proceed to trial, but lawyers for Mr Taylor told a hearing on Monday that the parties had settled the claim.

The judge also said the film portrayed Mr Taylor as “smug, unduly dismissive and patronising”, which had a defamatory meaning.

In June last year, Judge Jaron Lewis ruled that the 2022 film portrayed Mr Taylor, who was deputy registrar at the University of Leicester at the time of the discovery, as having “knowingly misrepresented facts to the media and the public” about the find.

The lost remains of the Plantagenet king were found in a Leicester car park in 2012, more than 500 years after his death.

Richard Taylor, chief operating officer at Loughborough University, sued Coogan, his production company Baby Cow, and Pathe Productions for libel over his portrayal in The Lost King, which follows Philippa Langley and her search to find the king’s skeleton.

Reading out a statement in court, William Bennett KC, for Mr Taylor, said: “Mr Taylor contended that the depiction of him in this untrue way in the film caused serious harm to his professional and personal reputations and caused enormous distress and embarrassment to him.

“The defendants have now settled Mr Taylor’s claim in the libel against them for the publication of the film by paying him substantial damages.

“Furthermore, they have agreed to make changes to the film in order to withdraw the allegations complained of and to pay him his legal costs.”

Concluding the hearing, Mrs Justice Collins Rice said: “These were momentous historical events and finding yourself represented in a feature film about them must be an unsettling experience, even in the best of circumstances.

“I hope that this very clear statement and the settlement… will help Mr Taylor put this particular experience behind him.

“It is much to the credit of both parties and their legal teams that the huge expense, stress and delay of a trial have been avoided in this case.”

Mr Bennett said in the statement that Ms Langley “caused the remains to be found by driving forward a project to search for them” in the car park in Leicester city centre.

He continued that the University of Leicester played a “crucial role in providing funds and academic expertise” for the project, with Mr Taylor the “key co-ordinator of the university’s involvement”.

Coogan, Baby Cow and Pathe were not represented and did not attend.

Mr Taylor said following the hearing that the outcome represented “success and vindication” after “a long and gruelling battle”.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he felt “cross” and “completely helpless” when the film was released.

He said: “There have been moments over the last three years when I thought, when Philippa Langley approached me for the university’s support, I perhaps should have put the request in the bin, but I didn’t, and I think I was right not to do that.

“It was a fantastic piece of academic work involving volunteers, involving the Richard III Society, involving academics, from many, many universities, on an international scale.

“I think it’s a truly remarkable discovery, a really strong piece of teamwork.”