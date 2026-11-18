Gaming consoles and accessories have been flying off the shelves ahead of the Grand Theft Auto VI release, retailers have said.

An estimated 2.8 million UK adults are expected to play the much-anticipated GTA VI on launch day alone, after it releases at midnight on November 19.

Tens of thousands of workers have booked leave, some companies have given employees the day off, and a school in Northern Ireland has reportedly sent a letter to parents warning that GTA VI is not a good reason to skip lessons.

In the build-up to the event, department store chain, John Lewis, says it has seen a 62% year-on-year increase in sales of gaming consoles and accessories, while retailer Currys reported a 149% increase in PlayStation 5 consoles alone.

Nearly three decades after a video game built around stealing cars, outrunning police and embracing criminal mayhem first arrived, Grand Theft Auto has survived controversy, transformed open-world gaming and become one of the biggest game sellers.

Calum Roscoe, computing and gaming buyer at John Lewis, said: “We’re seeing a real surge in customers preparing their setups ahead of the new Grand Theft Auto launch.”

He said that shoppers were not just buying the latest consoles but were “investing in the full setup” ahead of the new release.

The retailer said the 62% jump in sales relates to the last three weeks, compared with the same three-week period last year.

Currys also noted a “strong demand” for gaming hardware, with PS5 console unit sales the standout at a 149% increase year-on-year and DualSense controllers up 55% over the same period.

The retailer noted that other potentially related accessories like LED face masks and beer dispensers had also seen a significant year-on-year increase.

Gavin Mailer, the head of gaming at Currys, said: “With major gaming launches often inspiring players to rethink their setups, it’s not just about having the latest console or a bigger TV.

“From creating the perfect gaming space to making gaming nights with friends more enjoyable, there’s plenty of tech beyond the controller that can help players get the most out of the experience.”

Online market place GumTree said it has also seen “growing interest” in consoles as “excitement builds” among gamers ahead of the release.

Daily searches on the platform for PS5s are up 50% this month compared with October, while searches for Xbox Series X are up 60% and Xbox Series S are up 90%.

The excitement is not reserved to the UK, with many news outlets in Australia and the US also discussing a potential spike in sick days, coined as “GTA flu”.

Japanese gaming company Pocketpair has offered its 98 employees up to five days of “special leave” starting from Thursday.

A Pocketpair spokesperson told the Press Association: “We believe that playing and enjoying games is just as important as creating them.

“Experiencing great games first-hand can inspire new ideas, spark creativity, and remind us why we love making games in the first place.

“GTA VI is one of the most anticipated releases in the gaming industry, and we want our employees to have the opportunity to fully enjoy this special occasion without worrying about work.”

It has also been reported that a brigade of soldiers in the US army have been offered days off to play the game, as long as they sign up for more service.

According to US media outlets, 20 soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division’s 9th Brigade Engineering Battalion have chosen to re-enlist after being presented with the opportunity for some off-time to play the new game.