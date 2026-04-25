The recent move by the Royal Academy of Music to introduce a foundation year for talented young musicians facing significant barriers is both welcome and telling.

By Cathal Ó Dúill, Founder of Playground Proms

It recognises something many of us working on the ground already know: access to music in this country is becoming increasingly unequal.

For too many children, particularly those in deprived areas, live music is not a regular part of life – in fact, it is often completely absent.

Our recent research at Playground Proms found that nearly two in five children have not experienced live music in the past year. The reasons are stark: cost, location and lack of provision in schools. When access to something as fundamental as music depends on where you live or what your family can afford, we are not just facing a cultural gap, we are seeing a systemic failure.

The decline in music education in state schools has been well documented. Since 2010, GCSE and A-level music entries have dropped significantly, and in some schools music provision has disappeared altogether. For many children, there is no orchestra, no choir, no visiting musicians and no opportunity to experience the power of live performance.

That matters. Music is not an optional extra. It supports confidence, wellbeing, teamwork and cognitive development. It gives children a voice. It creates connection.

The Royal Academy’s initiative is an important intervention at the top of the pipeline, helping talented young people who might otherwise fall through the cracks. But we also need to address the issue much earlier. If children are not exposed to music in the first place, they will never reach the point of applying to conservatoires.

This is where grassroots programmes become essential. Through the Playground Proms tour, we are bringing live, interactive classical music performances directly into schools and communities, particularly in areas where access is limited. We are not asking children to come to concert halls – we are meeting them where they are.

The response has been extraordinary. Children who have never seen a violin up close are suddenly part of the performance. Teachers rediscover the value of music in the classroom. Families attend school concerts together. In some cases, it is the first live music experience for everyone in the room.

If we are serious about widening access, we need a joined-up approach. Investment in schools, support for teachers, and sustained funding for outreach work must sit alongside initiatives like the Royal Academy’s foundation year.

Talent is everywhere. Opportunity is not.

Until we fix that imbalance, we will continue to lose generations of young people who might otherwise have found their place in music.

____________________

Cathal Ó Dúill is the founder of Playground Proms, a registered charity dedicated to bringing high quality, inclusive classical music experiences to children who might not otherwise encounter live music.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk