Mr Nowak, 18, was killed as he walked home from a night out on 3 December last year.

Henry Nowak was killed as he walked home from a night out on 3 December last year. Picture: Family handout

By Georgia Rowe

The mother of Henry Nowak’s killer is set to be released from prison early - just over a year after the Southampton University student was murdered.

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Kiran Kaur was jailed for three years for removing the murder weapon from the scene, helping her son in the aftermath of the killing. But she is expected to serve less than half her sentence under the Government’s early-release scheme, ITV News reported. Mr Nowak, 18, was killed as he walked home from a night out on 3 December last year. Vickrum Digwa, 23, was convicted of murder and handed a life sentence, with a minimum term of 21 years. Read more: Henry Nowak's killer given permission to appeal sentence Read more: ‘Why I reoffended within days of being released from prison’

Vickrum Digwa and his mother, Kiran Kaur. Picture: Hampshire Police

Both he and his mother had pleaded not guilty to their offences. But a jury rejected Digwa’s claim that he had been the victim of a racist attack by Mr Nowak. ITV News understands Kaur, an Indian national, may also be eligible for deportation - although no decision has yet been made on whether she will be removed from the UK. Despite being eligible for early release, Kaur is appealing her sentence at the Court of Appeal on 5 November - just shy of a month before she is likely to be released. On the same day, Digwa will challenge his sentence as too severe, while the Attorney General argues it is too lenient. Separately, Digwa is also seeking permission to appeal his conviction.