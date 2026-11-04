Exit polls across the country showed voters' top priority outside of the economy was corruption in Washington

Hasan Piker spoke to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty following the midterms. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

Left-wing political commentator Hasan Piker has warned Donald Trump that “accountability is coming”, following a landslide Democratic victory in the US midterm elections.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty, Piker said corruption in Washington had emerged as voters’ biggest concern behind the economy and cost of living - and urged Democrats to follow through with investigations into the Trump administration. “The people in every single exit poll across this country said their top priority outside of the economy was corruption in Washington.” “Accountability is coming, and I hope that the Democrats will deliver that accountability,” he said. He continued: "I'm really excited to see what these investigations are going to find out. And I hope that we can bring some accountability, maybe impeach our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, and put an end to this ceaseless, senseless destruction that we've brought about." In a staggering red defeat, the Democrats took control of the Senate and House of Representatives, winning Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa. Read more: Trump admits Iran war ‘largely’ to blame for midterm losses but says ‘I’d do it again’ Read more: Trump’s crushing humiliation will not end his war in Iran, writes Simon Marks

Abdul El-Sayed becomes 1st Muslim elected to US Senate in Michigan win. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

The midterm elections to Congress were seen as a referendum on Mr Trump, who has been branded a “failed lame duck president”. The Democratic victories represent a major blow to Mr Trump, who had previously urged people to pretend he was on the ballot. Piker accused Trump of failing to deliver on his pledge to “drain the swamp”, branding the President “the biggest swamp monster”. He said: “This is precisely what Donald Trump ran on when he said ‘drain the swamp’, ironically enough. And turns out he was the biggest swamp monster.” Piker also discussed Abdul El-Sayed’s win in Michigan’s Senate race, one of a series of Democratic victories overnight. In his victory speech, El-Sayed told supporters: "Up until now, you might have noticed I always said inshallah or God willing whenever the outcome of this race was mentioned. "But tonight, we can turn that inshallah into an alhamdulillah.” Piker said El-Sayed’s campaign had faced “hate”, “vitriol” and Islamophobia, criticising Trump for calling the senator-elect a “jihadist”. “That was totally unacceptable,” he said, adding there had been too little pushback from parts of the US media regarding the Islamophobia.

The midterm elections to Congress were seen as a referendum on Mr Trump, who has been branded a “failed lame duck president”. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy