Kiss lead guitarist and founding member Ace Frehley dies aged 74
Frehley and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014
The original lead guitarist and founding member of iconic rock band Kiss has died aged 74.
Ace Frehley, who helped cultivate Kiss’ legendary elaborate makeup, died peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, on Thursday following a recent fall, according to his agent.
His family expressed their “devastation and heartbreak” but said they will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he bestowed upon others.
Kiss, whose hits include Rock and Roll All Nite and Detroit Rock City, were known for their intense stage shows, which included fireworks, smoke and eruptions of fake blood performed by band members with black-and-white painted faces, platform boots and black wigs.
Band members took on the personas of comic book-style characters - Frehley was known as "Space Ace" and the "Spaceman".
The band sold tens of millions of albums and would go on to license its iconic look to sell products across the globe.
Frehley and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
Frehley's is the first death among the four founding members, a group that also includes singer-guitarist Paul Stanley, bassist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss.
In a statement, fellow founding members Stanley and Simmons said they were "devastated" by Frehley's death.
"He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history," they said. "He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy."