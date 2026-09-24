The 27-year-old will take to the dock accused of raping a woman at his home in Paris in 2023

PSG's Achraf Hakimi is to stand trial for rape after his appeal failed. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

PSG and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi will stand trial for rape after seeing his bid to have the case thrown out rejected.

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The 27-year-old is accused of raping a woman at his home in Paris in 2023, when she was 24. In June, the The Versailles Court of Appeal ruled that the case should proceed to trial but Hakimi challenged the decision which was again rejected on Wednesday. Rachel-Flore Pardo, the lawyer representing the alleged victim, said after the ruling: "After three and a half years of legal battle, after being slandered and dragged through the mud by Achraf Hakimi's defence, my client is determined to obtain justice and will fight to the end. Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google Read more: Essex cricketer charged with two counts of rape

The 27-year-old featured in the summer's World Cup, where Morocco reached the quarter-finals. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Ivan Toney set for first court hearing over Soho nightclub assault charge "She sincerely hopes that this trial will help other women and further crack the fortress of denial and impunity surrounding sexual violence, even in the world of men’s football." Hakimi has always denied the allegations. His lawyer, Fanny Colin, told Le Monde that his client had "nothing to hide". Mr Colin said: "The facts reproached to Achraf Hakimi, which he has firmly contested from the first day, have not been examined by the Cour de cassation. "They will be during the trial, in the course of which all the elements in defence of Mr Achraf Hakimi will be publicly and contradictorily presented.

The Versailles Court of Appeal in Paris, which confirmed that Hakimi will stand trial. Picture: Alamy

"Mr Hakimi, who has nothing to hide, has for his part fully cooperated with the police and judicial authorities and will continue to do so on the occasion of the forthcoming trial." On the day of the ruling in June, while featuring in the World Cup, wrote on X: "Justice looked me in the eyes and said to me 'IF you weren’t famous, there never would have been a case.' "I chose to remain silent for years. I thought that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made. "Today, a story that is not mine is being told to the detriment of my family, my life, and above all, the truth.