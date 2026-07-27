A mother and 15-year-old daughter died after getting into trouble in the water.

The scene in West Mersea, Essex, after a teenage girl and a woman in her 40s died. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The father of a boy who is in a critical condition following an incident at West Mersea Beach which left two other family members dead has called for “a review of safety measures” at the site.

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Sameeha Rahman, 15, her mother Shelina Rahman, 41, and seven-year-old Musa Ahmed all found themselves in trouble while in the water on Wednesday. Essex Police said officers were called by the ambulance service at 5.35pm after reports that several people were having difficulty near Seaview Avenue. The East of England Ambulance Service initially said one patient was transported by air and three taken by road to hospital after the incident in the water at Sea View Holiday Park. In a statement released early on Monday, Musa’s father Shahin Ahmed thanked emergency services and members of the local community who tried to help during the incident, saying “their actions embodied the very best of humanity”. Read more: Wife of Bangladeshi politician named and pictured after drowning with daughter as they 'tried to save child' at sea Read more: Teenage girl awarded one of UK's highest honours for bravery after trying to save drowning boy

British-Bangladeshi mother Shelina Rahman was one of the victims. Picture: Social media

Mr Ahmed said: “In the aftermath of the tragic incident that took place on Wednesday at West Mersea Beach, our family has been devastated by the loss of our beloved relatives, Shelina and Sameeha Rahman, while my son Musa remains in critical condition. “We wish to thank the members of the local community who responded to our calls for help for their extraordinary efforts. “Several local residents and visitors to the beach that day showed exceptional courage, kindness and selflessness as they rushed to assist my family members who were struggling in the water. “Their actions embodied the very best of humanity, and our family will always be grateful for the bravery they showed in our hour of need. “Additionally, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the emergency services, air ambulance crews and coastguard personnel who responded to the incident, as well as the medical staff who continue to assist my son.” Mr Ahmed said he hoped action could be taken to prevent any similar situation from happening again. “I strongly agree with the calls from local residents for a review of safety measures at West Mersea Beach, including the provision of additional life-saving equipment and clear warning signage,” he said. “While no action now can undo the pain we are suffering, we hope lessons can be learned to help prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.” Mr Ahmed also called on people to “refrain from speculating” on the events that unfolded.