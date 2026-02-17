Police are investigating after a pro-Palestine group started going door-to-door to ask people to boycott Israeli products, and keeping a record of the properties that refuse.

In Sheffield, their actions descended into ugly scenes as a campaigner and her partner confronted them and accused them of taking part in a ‘Jew hunt’.

Members of the group went door-to-door on Sunday in the Woodseats area of Sheffield. Similar action is taking place in Brighton, Bristol and Hackney in London.

Members of the Sheffield Apartheid-Free Zone (AFZ), a grassroots group supported by Jeremy Corbyn, seek to encourage people not to support Israeli businesses, saying Israel 'thrives on international support'.

There was a Jew hunt door to door in Woodseats Sheffield. We ended it within 15 mins because they didn’t like “Jew Hunt” shouting at them. They were collecting addresses of the non-supportive. The man in blue took our sign and then had Lightning Lex by the throat. The old… pic.twitter.com/N0Z2y5Vg0l

Campaigner Jean Hatchet and her partner confronted the group and shouted ‘Jew hunt’ at them. One of the group, wearing a watermelon beanie, later appeared to headbutt Ms Hatchett’s partner in video captured on what appears to be a body-worn camera.

Police have said they are investigating multiple reports of assault. They said they are also investigating whether video footage of the incidents was ‘edited’.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they are investigating reports of a 'religiously motivated assault'.

The force said in a statement: "At 11.52am on Sunday 15 February, we were called to reports of an altercation at Woodseats House Road, Sheffield. It is reported that a group were doorknocking in the area and handing out leaflets when they were approached by two individuals.

"It is alleged that one of the men in the first group was assaulted. We have also received reports of videos circulating on social media showing the altercation between the two groups.

"Officers attended the location following the incident and are carrying out enquiries.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Amy Mellor said: “I am aware that videos about yesterday’s incident in Woodseats are circulating on social media, and that some of these may have been edited. Our officers are working hard to understand the full circumstances.

“I know that residents may be concerned, and I would like to reassure you that our officers have been in the area over the weekend and will be back today to provide reassurance to the community. If you have any concerns, please speak them, they are there to support you.

"Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 309 of 15 February 2026.

"We have since received a report of a religiously motivated assault in relation to this incident. A woman has reported being assaulted by two men at Woodseats House Road at 11.28am on Sunday 15 February. Enquiries are ongoing."

Critics of the group say they encourage anti-Semitism and leave Jewish people afraid of being confronted on their doorsteps.

When challenged by Ms Hatchet, one of the members of the group says “I am only asking people to boycott Israeli goods.” He adds that some residents respond “yes, some of them say no, some of them say I will think about it.”

“We’re taking note of doors we’ve knocked on,” he adds, saying they are recording whether people are saying “no answer, not interested, or supportive.”

He said this was to avoid going back to houses that they had already canvassed.

However the group has been accused of a “campaign of intimidation that is next level”.

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism posted online: "Anyone who harasses people at their homes — demanding they pledge to boycott the Jewish state under threat of having their addresses recorded — should be under no illusion: we will always take action to ensure those responsible are held accountable."

Ms Hatchet told the Daily Mail: “It makes no real difference what they think they are doing. They are taking addresses of people who don't agree with their point of view.”

Ms Hatchet accused police of ‘lies’ over claims the video footage was edited in any way.

She posted online: “This man confirmed they were knocking on doors and taking a note of addresses not supportive of their anti-Jew leaflets. Woodseats Sheffield today. A Jew hunt.

“None of the images have been “edited”… South Yorkshire police are already suggesting our footage is edited which is incorrect,” she added.

The Sheffield group’s door-knocking session ended after around 15 minutes as protesters followed the group along a residential street, shouting “Jew hunt coming”, and carrying a sign that read: “No tolerance for antisemitism.”

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told the Jewish Chronicle: "Going door to door to intimidate people into agreeing to boycott Israel – the world’s only Jewish state – is dark and sinister. This kind of intimidation has no place in the UK."

Brighton MP and cabinet minister Peter Kyle has called on the police to investigate the group for alleged hate crimes and breaches of incitement laws. Sussex Police Police have said they will not investigate, stating that “at this time, there is no evidence of criminal activity”.