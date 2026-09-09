Tim Speers was found carrying spray paint and super glue the day before the former Prime Minister was due to celebrate his marriage to Carrie Johnson in the Cotswolds

Boris and Carrie Johnson married in a small ceremony a year earlier in May 2021, but Covid restrictions in force at the time meant that only 30 people were able to attend. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

An activist allegedly conspired to spray paint the word 'Palestine' at Boris Johnson's wedding celebration in 2022, a court has heard.

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They celebrated their nuptials at the Cotswolds estate belonging to Tory donor Lord Anthony Bamford . Picture: Alamy

He is also said to have recorded a voice note agreeing to carry out the protest on behalf of proscribed group Palestine Action. He claimed to have abandoned the plans due to the to a large security presence at the Cotswold venue. Jurors at Southwark Crown Court were also told Spears and the other man were holding cans of beers when they were confronted by police at Lord Bamford's Daylesford Estate home. They were said to look "quite out of place" and initially seemed "agitated" when they were questioned. The pair later claimed to be holidaymakers looking for the nearest train station. Prosecutor Christiaan Moll told jurors that Middlebrough, who faces the same charge, has not attended court and faces a trial separately at a later date.

Aerial view of Daylesford House near Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy

The court heard the officers searched the men’s bags, finding two cans of red and white line marker paint, a can of black “very high temperature” paint, and superglue. Middlebrough was also carrying a red boiler suit. Speers’ voice note, created on July 28 2022, sets out: “Rich and Huda from Palestine Action just got in contact with me a couple of hours ago, and they’ve asked me to do an action, which I’ve agreed to do. “So basically that Lord Bamford is hosting some like party this weekend, Boris Johnson. “Lord Bamford is like the owner, his family the owner of JCB if no-one’s aware… the Israeli government basically use JCBs to bulldoze Palestinian homes to create way for Israeli settlers, so this dude just profits from untold suffering.” He went on to say: “On his lawn apparently there’s this just giant heart, I haven’t seen it but Rich said like there’s this big heart mowed into his lawn, so the idea is to just go up to it and write Palestine in red paint like through a like weed sprayer.”

Boris Johnson was Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022. Picture: Alamy