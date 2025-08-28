Bafta Award-winning actor Micheal Ward has been bailed after appearing in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

The 27-year-old, who has starred in Blue Story and Top Boy, is accused of two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against one woman in January 2023.

Ward appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.

He did not enter any pleas and was granted conditional bail to next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 25.

His condition is not to contact the alleged victim.

In a statement issued after the charges were announced last month, Ward said: "I deny the charges against me entirely."

The actor added that he had co-operated with police throughout their investigation.

