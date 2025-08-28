Actor Micheal Ward bailed after appearing in court charged with rape
Bafta Award-winning actor Micheal Ward has been bailed after appearing in court charged with rape and sexual assault.
Listen to this article
The 27-year-old, who has starred in Blue Story and Top Boy, is accused of two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against one woman in January 2023.
Ward appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.
He did not enter any pleas and was granted conditional bail to next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 25.
His condition is not to contact the alleged victim.
In a statement issued after the charges were announced last month, Ward said: "I deny the charges against me entirely."
The actor added that he had co-operated with police throughout their investigation.
Read More: 'Isis Beatle' dubbed 'Jihadi Ringo' makes bid to return to the UK
Read More: Violent abuser tried to gouge ex-partner's eyes out so she 'could not see another man' just days after prison release
The Jamaican-born actor was awarded the Bafta rising star honour in 2020 and was nominated for the best supporting actor Bafta for his role in BBC’s Small Axe in 2021 and the 2022 film Empire Of Light.
Ward played in the Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge last year and gave a reading at the Christmas Eve carol service hosted by the Princess of Wales in 2023.
He also stars in the American film Eddington alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, which was released this month.
Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the Met’s investigation, previously said: "Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward - we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports."
Catherine Baccas, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, said: "Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023."
Ward, who denies the charges, said in a statement: "I deny the charges against me entirely.
"I have co-operated fully with the police throughout their investigation and will continue to co-operate.
"I recognise that proceedings are now ongoing, and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared.
"Given those proceedings, I am unable to comment further."