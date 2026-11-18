Noel Clarke has appeared in court after being charged with alleged sexual offences against five women on Wednesday.

In September, the 50-year-old actor was charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

The offences allegedly took place in London and Dorset between 2007 and 2016.

The actor spoke in court only to confirm his name as part of a short hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

The defence has been given time to consider legal submissions and, as a result, was not asked to enter any pleas. The court heard that Clarke has indicated not guilty pleas to the charges.

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