Actor Noel Clarke appears in court over alleged sexual offences
In September, the 50-year-old actor was charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.
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Noel Clarke has appeared in court after being charged with alleged sexual offences against five women on Wednesday.
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In September, the 50-year-old actor was charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.
The offences allegedly took place in London and Dorset between 2007 and 2016.
The actor spoke in court only to confirm his name as part of a short hearing at Southwark Crown Court.
The defence has been given time to consider legal submissions and, as a result, was not asked to enter any pleas. The court heard that Clarke has indicated not guilty pleas to the charges.
Read more: BAFTA-winning actor Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to sexual offences against women
Read more: Doctor Who actor Noel Clarke charged with string of sexual offences
A provisional start date for a trial was set by Judge Tony Baumgartner for 8 November 2027 and is expected to last six to eight weeks. Clarke was also granted conditional bail.
The actor, director and producer is best known as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who.
He also wrote and starred in the films Kidulthood and Adulthood.
Clarke is next due to appear in court on March 5th.