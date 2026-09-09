Doctor Who actor Noel Clarke charged with string of sexual offences
Metropolitan Police said the alleged offences took place between 2007 and 2016 and relate to five women
Doctor Who actor Noel Clarke has been charged with sexual offences following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.
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The 50-year-old, from Kensington, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure.
Metropolitan Police said the alleged offences took place between 2007 and 2016 and relate to five women.
The investigation began in September last year, when a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism in connection with an offence allegedly committed against a woman in her 20s at a London address in 2013.
Clarke was arrested again in February this year on suspicion of attempted rape, exposure and sexual assault by touching, relating to an alleged sexual offence against a woman in her 20s in London in 2007.
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The Kidulthood actor is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 21 October.
Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney said the women connected to the charges were continuing to receive support from specially trained officers.
He urged anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact police, adding that reports would be handled “with the utmost sensitivity”.
Bethan David, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London, said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so."
Clarke found fame as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010, before building a successful career as an actor, writer, producer and director.
However, his screen career collapsed in 2021 when The Guardian published allegations of sexual misconduct from several women who had worked with him.
Clarke denied the claims.
He lost a libel case against the newspaper in August, and in September a High Court judge ruled he must pay at least £3m towards the publisher’s legal costs.
Clarke, who represented himself, argued the costs were excessive.
However, the Guardian said its total legal bill was conservatively estimated at £6m, meaning he could ultimately face a significantly higher payment.