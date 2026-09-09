Doctor Who actor Noel Clarke has been charged with sexual offences following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

The 50-year-old, from Kensington, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure.

Metropolitan Police said the alleged offences took place between 2007 and 2016 and relate to five women.

The investigation began in September last year, when a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism in connection with an offence allegedly committed against a woman in her 20s at a London address in 2013.

Clarke was arrested again in February this year on suspicion of attempted rape, exposure and sexual assault by touching, relating to an alleged sexual offence against a woman in her 20s in London in 2007.

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